Edison International: Grid Modernization Creating Long-Term Growth

May 21, 2023 9:40 AM ETEdison International (EIX)
Summary

  • Edison International pays out a strong dividend and has outperformed the S&P 500 in the past 10Y.
  • Grid modernization has created efficiencies that will expand margins and improve the customer experience.
  • Assuming my DCF figures, Edison International is undervalued, resulting in a buy rating.

High voltage female engineer working on the field.

Daniel Balakov

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has exemplified consistent growth along with solid dividends, providing investors with long-term value. I believe the company is a buy due to its historical outperformance, grid modernization resulting in margin expansion, and undervaluation assuming my DCF figures.

Edison International Overview

Company Website

1Y P/E Compared to Peers

1Y P/E Compared to Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Annual Shares Outstanding

Annual Shares Outstanding (Trading View)

Share performance

Seeking Alpha

Edison International Compared to the S&P 500 10Y

Edison International Compared to the S&P 500 10Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Edison International Grid Upgrades

Company Website

Analyst consensus

Trading View

Cost of Equity Calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

5Y Equity Model DCF Using Net Income

5Y Equity Model DCF Using Net Income (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

DCF Financials

Created by author using Alpha Spread

I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

