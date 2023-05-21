Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: LaNova Sells Pre-Clinical ADC To AstraZeneca In $600 Million Deal

May 21, 2023 9:05 AM ETAZN, ALGS, CRTHF, GRCL
Summary

  • Shanghai’s LaNova Medicines has sold global rights for a pre-clinical antibody drug conjugate candidate to AstraZeneca for $600 million (including $55 million upfront) plus royalties on sales.
  • Suzhou Coherent Biopharma closed a Series B+ round that brought its B/B+ funding to $100 million, which will be used for clinical trials of the company’s two lead candidates.
  • Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine reported a global Phase III trial of its PD-1 inhibitor camrelizumab and VEGFR inhibitor apatinib met its endpoint in newly diagnosed patients of liver cancer.

Close up of examining of test sample

deliormanli

Deals and Financings

Shanghai’s LaNova Medicines has sold global rights for a pre-clinical antibody drug conjugate candidate to AstraZeneca (AZN) for $600 million (including $55 million upfront) plus royalties on sales (see story). LaNova said LM-305

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.11K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

