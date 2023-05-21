Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Barrick Gold Corporation: Counting On Better Production In H2 2023

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Barrick reported a net earnings income of $120 million or $0.07 per diluted share in 1Q23.
  • Production for the first quarter was 952K oz (sold 954K oz) of gold and 88 Mlbs of Copper (sold 89 Moz).
  • I recommend buying GOLD between $18 and $17.65, with lower potential support at $16.9.
A lump of gold on a stone floor

Oat_Phawat

Introduction

Toronto-based Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) released its first quarter 2023 results on May 3, 2023.

Note: This article updates my February 16, 2022, article. I have followed GOLD on Seeking Alpha since April 2015.

1 - 1Q23 Results Snapshot

Table

GOLD 1Q23 Highlights Presentation (GOLD Presentation)

Table

GOLD 1Q23 achievement (GOLD Presentation)

Chart

GOLD Production comparison per mine 4Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart

GOLD Chart comparison: GOLD, AEM, NEM (Fun Trading)

Chart

GOLD 1-Year Chart Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Barrick Gold revenue

GOLD Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Barrick Gold free cash flow

GOLD Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Barrick Gold cash versus debt

GOLD Quarterly Debt versus Cash History (Fun Trading)

Barrick Gold - Gold production history

GOLD Quarterly Production History (Fun Trading)

Barrick Gold production per mine

GOLD 1Q23 gold production per mine (Fun Trading)

Barrick Gold copper production per mine

GOLD Copper production per mine History (Fun Trading)

Barrick Gold - Gold price history

GOLD Quarterly Gold Price Realized History (Fun Trading)

Barrick Gold - Copper price history

GOLD Quarterly Copper price realized History (Fun Trading)

Barrick Gold Technical Analysis

GOLD TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

