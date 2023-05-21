Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Atmus Launches $275 Million IPO And Restaurant Chain CAVA Joins The Pipeline

May 21, 2023 11:14 AM ETATMU, AZTR, CAVA, CWD, FGH, IPO, IPOS, KSHTY, KUASF, POAHY, SDYS, SGE
Summary

  • Two small deals priced this past week, neither of which were eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats, while one issuer delayed to the week ahead.
  • The week’s news was driven by Cummins spin-off Atmus Filtration, which launched its $275 million IPO, and restaurant chain CAVA Group, which filed to raise $100 million.
  • Two companies are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead.

IPO

WANAN YOSSINGKUM/iStock via Getty Images

Two small deals priced this past week, neither of which were eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats, while one issuer delayed to the week ahead (AZTR). The week's news was driven by Cummins

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.01K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

