WANAN YOSSINGKUM/iStock via Getty Images

Two small deals priced this past week, neither of which were eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats, while one issuer delayed to the week ahead (AZTR). The week's news was driven by Cummins spin-off Atmus Filtration (ATMU), which launched its $275 million IPO, and restaurant chain CAVA Group (CAVA), which filed to raise $100 million.

Projection screen maker Strong Global Entertainment (SGE) raised $4 million at a $29 million market cap. Spun out of FG Group (FGH), the company manufactures large format projection screens and provides related products and services. Strong Entertainment broke issue and finished the week down 11%.

Middle-market asset manager CaliberCos (CWD) raised just under $5 million at an $84 million market cap. The company markets its services to private investors, investment advisors, family offices and institutions, and in-house. As of December 31, 2022, it had a total fair value AUM of $745 million. After jumping in its debut, CaliberCos retreated slightly in the aftermarket, finishing up 31%.

Two companies are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, although small issuers may join the calendar during the week.

Cummins spin-off Atmus Filtration (ATMU) is the week's headliner, planning to raise $275 million at a $1.6 billion market cap. Primarily operating under the Fleetguard brand, the company makes various filtration products for engines and other industrial uses, which are sold in 150 countries. Atmus is profitable, and its OEM customers support recurring revenue from higher-margin aftermarket products, but its three largest customers accounted for about half of 2022 revenue.

Holdover Azitra (AZTR) plans to raise $12 million at a $70 million market cap. The biotech's pipeline is led by a genetically modified strain of bacteria targeting orphan disease Netherton syndrome. Azitra's lead candidate is expected to enter a Phase 1b trial in the 1H23, and the company has a joint development agreement with Bayer to develop bacterial microbes for consumer and cosmetic products.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Azitra (AZTR) Branford, CT $12M $70M $4.50 - $5.50 2,400,000 ThinkEquity Phase 1-ready dermatology biotech developing engineered bacterial therapies. Atmus Filtration (ATMU) Nashville, TN $275M $1,624M $18 - $21 14,124,409 Goldman JPMorgan Industrial and engine filtration business spun out of Cummins. Click to enlarge

Street research is expected for one company in the week ahead.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 5/18/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 21.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 10.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Snowflake (SNOW) and Airbnb (ABNB). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 8.1% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 8.4%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) and Kuaishou (OTCPK:KUASF).

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.