Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Paycom Software: Remains A Core Holding On Initiation Of A Dividend

May 21, 2023 11:36 AM ETPaycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)1 Comment
Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.51K Followers

Summary

  • Paycom remains among a small group of highly profitable, high-growth cloud software companies.
  • The valuation today is reasonable, and more so today than my last buy rating.
  • With the initiation of a dividend, the company enters a new era of returning its massive cash flow potential directly to investors.

paystub

Kameleon007

Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) operates in B2B SaaS software with many of the markers I look for in the highest quality businesses. I own shares and continue to add as the stock has dropped around 18% since the last time I covered

Dividend payers versus non-payers

Ploutos Article on Seeking Alpha

Dividend Payers versus non-payers

Hartford Funds

CAGR of dividend quintile

Hartford Funds

Chart
Data by YCharts

Earnings over time

FAST Graphs

Earnings Growth

FAST Graphs

Free cash flow growth

FAST Graphs

This article was written by

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.51K Followers
My goal is to highlight the highest quality companies in the market, value or growth.  I buy with a long-term time horizon, and am typically looking for companies with strong competitive advantages, solid management, and a history of creating shareholder value.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAYC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.