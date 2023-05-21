cemagraphics

More Debt (Bing AI)

Last week's article was titled, "Rested and Ready to Break," and the S&P 500 (SPY) duly broke. Bulls were everywhere: the Nasdaq (QQQ) made new 52-week highs, the Nikkei (EWJ) broke above its 2021 highs, the Dax (EWG) made new all-time highs...even the US dollar rallied.

Longer-term, the break to new all-time highs in the Dax and other stock markets does beg the question of whether a sustained new bull market is underway. The answer to this is beyond the scope of this article, which is primarily concerned with the week ahead, but I would briefly say these stock markets are probably not in a new bull market and rather in a prolonged end to the previous bull market (hint: look for a wedge to form).

But what of next week and the breakout? Where is the S&P 500 heading?

To answer that, a variety of technical analysis techniques will be used to look at probable moves for the S&P 500 in the week ahead. The S&P 500 chart will be analyzed on monthly, weekly, and daily timeframes. I will then provide my own conclusions and make a call for the week ahead. My calls may not always be correct, but they will be based on solid evidence and made without bias.

S&P 500 Monthly

The monthly and quarterly charts have provided a bullish bias throughout the recent choppy period in the lower timeframes. Just after the Q1 bar closed, my April 3rd article concluded, "New highs above the Q1 high of 4195 looks likely before any reversal."

Unfortunately, now this signal has played out, it is no longer of any use. But that's not to say a reversal is imminent and as long as the monthly bar for May closes over 4170, the bullish bias will remain.

SPX Monthly (Tradingview)

The next resistance is at 4325 at the high of August.

The first decent support is the VPOC around 4130, then 4048-49.

An upside Demark exhaustion count is on bar 5 (of 9) in May.

S&P 500 Weekly

This week's 4192 close is the highest since the October '22 bottom. It was slightly off the high of the week of 4212 so immediate follows through is not a given, but there is a clear bullish bias. The rally is now testing the weekly gap in the 4203-4228 range and should push through.

SPX Weekly (Tradingview)

Gap fill at 4228 may stall the rally, but the next major targets are the 61% Fib retrace of the 2022 bear market at 4311, with the August high of 4325 just above.

Last week's low of 4098 is the first support, then 4048.

The upside (Demark) exhaustion count has reset and will be on bar 2 of 9 next week.

S&P 500 Daily

The coiling and breakout over 4135 was textbook, and the rally should now continue to the inverse head and shoulders target of 4280. Shallow dips such as Friday's move are healthy as long as they do not develop into a reversal pattern on subsequent bars.

SPX Daily (Tradingview)

4150-51 is initial support. Below there, there could be a bounce at the 4135-breakout level, but the rally would be compromised and would likely return to 4090-98. The 50dma will rise to the 4090s next week, adding support there.

Initial resistance is 4212-28.

An upside Demark exhaustion count will be on bar 3 of 9 on Monday, so no exhaustion signals are possible next week.

Events Next Week

Data is on the light side next week. Claims and prelim GDP are out on Thursday, with Core PCE Price Index on Friday. While a June hike still looks unlikely, especially after Powell's comments on Friday, yields are on the rise again. Strong economic data will fuel the yield rally.

Debt ceiling negotiations will continue as the main driver. The market will want to see more concrete progress by Friday as the X-date draws near.

Probable Moves Next Week

Continuation of the rally looks likely. The weekly gap fills at 4228 may create a pause, but the 4300 area remains the target. I will look for bullish action to continue - small dips (20-30 points) are healthy, especially if they occur around the open and lead to a strong close near the highs of the session.

That said, there is never room for complacency. A weak close below 4150 would warn that all is not well, and I would then look for a sharp drop to flush out late bulls. This would likely spike below 4098, but would ultimately be another opportunity to buy, as I do not think the top is in and 4300 should still be reached sometime this quarter.