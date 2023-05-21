Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Steel Dynamics: A Steel Stock To Watch

May 21, 2023 12:29 PM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.09K Followers

Summary

  • Steel Dynamics is a high-performing steel stock with a focus on value-added steel products, resulting in strong pricing power and high margins.
  • Despite recent sell-offs, the company remains resilient due to onshoring, increased construction spending, and aluminum expansion.
  • Investors should exercise caution as a rebound in economic demand is necessary for sustained growth.

Worker pouring molten metal from flask in foundry workshop

Monty Rakusen

Introduction

It's time to discuss Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD). This Indiana-based steel giant is one of America's best-performing industrial stocks and one of the few high-quality dividend growth stocks in that industry. After starting 2023 the way it ended 2022, by

Image

TradingView (STLD, STLD/SLX)

Image

Steel Dynamics

Image

Steel Dynamics

Image

Steel Dynamics

Image

Seeking Alpha

Image

Steel Dynamics

Image

Steel Dynamics

Image

TradingView (STLD, ISM Index)

Image

Steel Dynamics

Image

Leo Nelissen

Image

TIKR.com

Finviz Chart

FINVIZ

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.09K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.