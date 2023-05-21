The Debt Ceiling Scare Could Be The Last Best Chance To Get Into This Rally

Carl Court/Getty Images Entertainment

This negotiation follows a highly formalized pattern, where we all know how it will end. Some would say this is a Kabuki Dance. Even so, the goal of the participants will be to make us believe in the drama.

Once again McCarthy and Biden are taking the talks into a positive light.

The latest news is that Biden on his way back to the US from the G7 at Hiroshima, said he will look into the stalled calls. McCarthy said that he was encouraged. This will only elongate the kerfuffle, and will likely break down in a more definite manner going into the weekend.

Why do I feel that this will take a lot of toing and froing, and probably a lot of name-calling to boot? This often happens when the minority party, in this case, the Republicans feels that they holding the better cards. Though I am sure are cautious not to overplay their hands, at least I hope so for all our sakes. Also, both sides have strong partisan factions that need to be convinced that their leader did the utmost. Why else would both sides declare that in no way will they allow a default? How a default would be calamitous for the countries on a number of levels. Up until there was a little detente before Biden left for the G-7 the Democrats were accusing the GOP of pushing for default. I am not trying to start a partisan debate. I am just pointing out that going into this new phase the Democrats were saying that each side agrees to not allow default. This can only mean that the leadership of both sides knows they have to sell whatever compromise they come up with in the end so as to get past their noisy leftist and rightist factions.

So what does this convincing entail? It requires a dramatic play where both sides square off again and seem to take us to the brink.

They will try and get as close to duplicating the fiasco of 2011 without too big a financial fallout and not another downgrade by the rating agencies. Schumer wants to keep his job as long as possible so he has to appear as much of a firebrand as possible. McCarthy will try to continue to sound like the voice of reason, yet keeping his eye on the prize – cut the growth in spending. Notice I didn’t say cut spending. That would never fly, but slowing down the rate of spend is doable especially since there is $ 100B+ of Covid money lying around. Neither party wants to cut defense spending this time around so McCarthy’s ask is actually quite doable. Slowing the growth of social spending will be a hard pill to swallow so this play act must be convincing. I know that this will sound egocentric but what both sides want to see is a panic on Wall Street. That is when they can hope to demonstrate that they did their utmost. That the other side is just a bunch of radicals willing to take the whole country down for party politics. Then they sign an agreement that both sides can point to and say they win. How? It will be two bills. The first part will be to raise the debt ceiling, and the second part will be to agree to a new spending bill.

Ok, nice story but what does this mean for us? How do we win in this scenario?

Well, McCarthy already called the tune for Monday. If the positivity continues into the market open then stocks should either rise or at least not fall. This will give those who did not follow my advice last week to do so tomorrow morning to check out the article: Don't sell in May and go Away, hedge instead and stay (scroll mid-way and you’ll see it.). In any case, I am hedged with multiple put contracts against TQQQ and SPXL. I am staying off of individual shorts right now. Mostly because I just want a few concentrated holdings as I might have to move fast. More on that later. While you are at it, a lot of high beta stocks have come up quite a bit, do some trimming and hold on to that cash for later in the week. I suspect that talks will likely break down again, this time probably with both sides calling the other unreasonable. So again the action on Monday is clear. Trim your winners and trim your losers harder, leave yourself a chunk of cash, and choose a mechanism for hedging. I am considering adding one more hedge and that is going long on the VIX. Right now it is well below 20, if the politicians are unsuccessful in arriving at a deal, we should see 27. Maybe even as high as the low 30s on the VIX? Where could the S&P 500 be? If we gained 100 points from Wednesday to Friday, Why couldn’t we break under 4000 or even under 3900 next week? This will certainly impact the high beta names even more deeply percentage-wise. I will likely use options once again, this time Call options. So if this all comes to a head on Friday, what happens Monday?

Is June 1 really the ultimate zero-day for disaster? I am pretty sure that it isn’t

I suspect that if the sides are truly obstinate, with McCarthy wanting a clear win and Biden/Schumer not willing to break, Secretary Yellen will miraculously find another two weeks that takes us to June 15. My move would be to close my downside hedges on Friday and buy equities. If Secretary Yellen comes to the rescue over the weekend, I would take profits and then wait for the squabble to start over again. We at Group Mind Investors are already putting together a target list of a dozen equities and ETFs, for a swing trade or even investment. We’ll have entry and exit prices, and a model call option for each position as well. I won’t let the list get larger than 15 and encourage members to take a subset. Not every stock or ETF is for everyone, We’ll go into the weekend long and see what happens next. Whatever it is, at some point, the Kabuki Dance ends, and the debt ceiling gets raised, each side’s partisans will be extremely unhappy but Washington DC goes back to normal. In the meantime, if I have read this play correctly all the high beta names on our list will fall about 20% or so. The rally then resumes and we reach for 4300+ on the S&P 500 rather quickly.

My Trades:

I had another swing trade with Boeing (BA) calls. BA fell under 200 again, so I bought BA 200 strike calls and then took profits when BA hit 207. I have been doing this regularly and successfully over the last several weeks. I trimmed a bunch of Schwab (SCHW) shares, not because I lack belief, but because I suspect that it might touch back to its lows again during this political faceoff. I hope to add shares back on if there is a retreat. I will also reduce some SCHW call options to distribute to other opportunities. I am currently at 15% cash I was near 25% but as I hedged I took out the cash to do so. So I want to get back to 20% to 25% and be nicely hedged as well. It might take some quick action on Friday, or perhaps late Thursday when the drama should be at its peak, that I will quickly close my hedges and then go shopping on the long side. Just to put a sharper point on it, if there is no agreement struck over the weekend and Yellen doesn’t find another 2 weeks to finish the negotiations then we could really see panic. I don’t believe anyone would be that stupid. However, let me paraphrase the great behavioral economist Amos Tversky we aren’t in the age of Artificial Intelligence but we really are in the age of Natural Stupidity instead. I would not blame anyone if they deployed only half their cash to equities on Friday and closed half their hedges through the weekend just in case.

We are truly living in interesting times! Good luck to all.