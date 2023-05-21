Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Schrodinger: Reiterate Buy Rating On Strong Software Revenue Growth Ahead

May 21, 2023 9:10 PM ETSchrödinger, Inc. (SDGR)
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
200 Followers

Summary

  • Despite a slight drop in software sales in 1Q23, attributed to timing issues with multi-year agreements, management revised guidance positively.
  • I am optimistic about the software platform in the latter half of the year when multi-year contracts are up for renewal and new partnerships may arise.
  • While the software operations have garnered significant attention, the value of SDGR's biotech pipeline should not be overlooked.

Innovations in medicine Abstract Molecular Structure

MF3d

Thesis

My original recommendation to long Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) has worked out well with the share price exceeding my original target price back in January. To reiterate the thesis highlight, the main value of the business comes from its

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, font Description automatically generated

own model

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
200 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.