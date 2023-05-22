Ally Financial: Be Greedy When Others Are Still Gloomy
Summary
- Ally Financial investors have not been unduly worried about the banking sector upheavals. ALLY continues to consolidate as dip buyers boarded the train.
- Management remains prudent through the recent crisis while anticipating tighter regulations. Despite that, Ally's headwinds could bottom out in 2023.
- ALLY's valuation remains attractive, implying why investors have decided to defend the current levels. However, investors looking to add more positions shouldn't wait for the good news to arrive first.
- By then, you could end up buying at much higher levels, and the risk/reward could be much less attractive.
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) investors have kept their composure since the March battering, which previously gave dip buyers a fantastic buy point.
I also highlighted the golden opportunity for long-term investors in an article in March on the leading digital consumer finance company. As such, ALLY dip buyers have held its March bottom robustly, despite a brief selloff after its first-quarter earnings release in April as the company issued weaker-than-expected guidance.
However, instead of viewing Ally's outlook as "weak," I'm satisfied with management's prudence in a highly volatile climate for the banking sector.
Management also reminded investors that it prefers to err on the side of caution, as macroeconomic headwinds could intensify, coupled with potential regulatory changes. Ally mentioned "conservative" no less than seven times in its earnings call, assuring investors that management is careful with its capital allocation priorities.
I think Ally's prudence makes sense. While the regional banking crisis could peter out moving forward, we could still see more challenges in the near term. As such, the malaise could still affect the confidence of investors and consumers. Therefore, I believe it makes sense for Ally Financial to slow down its retail auto originations guidance to about $41.5B at the midpoint for FY23, down from its previous midpoint outlook of $44.5B.
In a recent interview, Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon also warned bank investors that he expects "further consolidation" to follow. Solomon argued that investors should anticipate "adjustments and reevaluation of business models." As such, I believe we should expect tighter regulatory requirements for regional banks, which could involve higher costs and capital ratios.
Ally has dodged the deposit meltdown by some of the regional banks, as it reported an increase in deposits to $154B in the first quarter, up from $152.3B at the end of 2022. Moreover, 91% of its retail deposit base is insured, while its total liquidity of $43B can cover 3.6x of its uninsured deposits.
However, management is focusing on significant regulatory changes that could affect Ally Financial, as CEO Jeff Brown reminded investors:
Capital preservation is certainly on everyone's mind and on regulators' mind. And we think just being prudent, building a little bit more excess capital right now is probably a smart thing to do. Obviously, we don't know what regulatory changes may or may not come with respect to capital, but we think being a little bit more in preservation mode right now probably makes the most sense. - Ally Financial FQ1'23 earnings call
Despite that, Ally remains optimistic about its long-term outlook, seeing a growth inflection over its net interest margin or NIM back to the 3.75% to 4% range moving ahead. Management highlighted that funding costs could abate subsequently as the intensity of the recent crisis weakens over time. Moreover, Ally continues to benefit from a robust retail auto-originated yield that rose to 10.91%.
Ally Financial stressed that it's confident of keeping its near-term NIM at least above 3.4%, suggesting that its 3.5% near-term guidance for 2023 is likely at the trough.
BofA (BAC) analysts also weighed in, expecting Ally's NIM to "start expanding in the second half of the year and reach the 3.75%-4.0% range in 2024." The analysts articulated that Ally Financial's NIM growth inflection should be "driven by fixed-rate assets re-rating higher and a slowdown in funding cost increases."
ALLY's valuation is still rated as attractive by Seeking Alpha Quant with a "B+" grade. However, buying sentiments could remain tepid as it needs to demonstrate its ability to achieve a more robust adjusted EPS growth trajectory, implied in the "F" grade.
Wall Street estimates suggest that Ally's adjusted EPS could fall by another 42% in FY23 after last year's 30% decline. Management guided for a higher adjusted EPS of $3.65, but down markedly from its previous $4 guidance.
Therefore, analysts expect Ally to underperform its guidance. However, it has also lowered the bar for Ally to cross, helping the company to surprise toward the upside.
Notwithstanding, while I assessed that ALLY's dip buyers returned robustly to defend its current levels, momentum investors are likely still waiting on the sidelines for more clarity first.
Hence, investors looking to add more positions must remain patient as the banking sector upheavals continue to play out. Adding positions over time and taking advantage of dollar-cost averaging opportunities could also improve cost basis.
Rating: Buy (Reiterated).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
