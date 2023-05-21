Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vodafone: Transformation Strategy Underway With 9% Yield (Rating Upgrade)

  • Vodafone Group Public Limited is a global telecommunication company.
  • Management has initiated a transformation strategy, seeking to focus on its areas of strength as a means of reinvigorating growth.
  • We are not sold by the plans, believing them to be insufficient to achieve any meaningful improvement.
  • Vodafone's fundamental weakness remains, with its declining performance in Germany a particular concern.
  • With FCF strength and some reason to be bullish (Vodafone Business/Africa), we believe its current valuation warrants a rating upgrade.

Investment thesis

This is the second time we are covering Vodafone. We initiated the stock at a sell, citing continued weakness in its financial performance and no clear route to generating shareholder value.

Our updated investment

Share price

Vodafone

o2 vodafone ee

telecomms industry

Voda

Vodafone

Vodaphone

Voda

Etisalat

TIkr Terminal

We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAFRF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

