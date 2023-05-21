Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

During periods of uncertainty, it's a good idea to take a defensive approach to investing. As a result, looking for resilient companies that can be relied upon for steady dividends no matter the macroeconomic landscape can help offset the impact of more volatile assets. In our opinion, we believe that Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is a good investment in this regard, thanks to its popular brands, the addictive nature of its products, and its valuation. Therefore, whether or not you believe a recession is coming, MO stock deserves your attention.

Altria's Growth Catalysts

When it comes to tobacco, most view it as a shrinking industry. However, the reality is the opposite - while volume may be declining, the dollar value of the U.S. tobacco market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2030. This growth will mostly be driven by next-generation products such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco, along with a variety of flavors. Indeed, this particular segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10% throughout the forecast period.

However, another industry growth driver appears to be stress and anxiety, as smokers use tobacco as a way to cope. This is especially true since tobacco products remain addictive, thus, stress could be induced simply from going too long without a hit.

Therefore, consumers will continue purchasing tobacco products regardless of macroeconomic conditions, opting instead to cut back spending on other products. Indeed, users have been shifting to lower-priced brands in order to deal with inflationary pressures, with the discount segment growing 1.8% year-over-year.

Nevertheless, Marlboro has remained resilient, as its market share declined by only 0.6% year-over-year despite a 6.8% net pack price increase. However, Marlboro gained market share in the premium segment by 0.7% year-over-year, bringing the total to 58.5%. Overall, across all smoking segments, Marlboro had a higher market share in FY 2022 than the next 11 brands combined, as per the image below:

Investor Day Presentation

This highlights the strength of the Marlboro brand. However, in order to target price-sensitive Marlboro smokers, the company recently announced a series of investments in the Marlboro Black family of products, which are the brand's cheaper alternatives.

In addition, Altria also has a portfolio of next-generation tobacco products, with brands such as U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company, on!, and Copenhagen, which have been performing well. Also, Altria's planned acquisition of NJOY will add e-vapor products to its portfolio. It's worth noting NJOY is the only company to receive a marketing-granted order for pod-based products, which should give it a leg up on its competition.

As a result, when combining all these factors together, Altria is able to command significant pricing power that allows it to continue increasing its profits and dividends, making the stock undervalued.

Altria Stock Is Undervalued

To value Altria stock, we will use a single-stage dividend discount model since the firm has steady and predictable dividend payments that have seen 53 consecutive years of increases. However, we will also incorporate stock buybacks into the equation since Altria actively engages in buybacks on a consistent basis.

The company's dividend per share figure is expected to be $3.83 for FY 2023, and its planned $1 billion in buybacks comes out to approximately $0.56 per share. Using a 10.6% discount rate (as per FinBox) and setting the terminal growth rate equal to the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield of 3.68%, we get the following calculation:

Fair Value = (Dividends + Buybacks per share) / (Discount Rate - Terminal Growth)

$63.44 = $4.39 / (0.106 - 0.0368)

As a result, we believe that Altria is worth approximately $63.44 per share under the current market environment.

Risks Associated With Altria

The most prominent risk for Altria, and any other tobacco company for that matter, is regulation risk. For instance, regulators in California recently banned menthol tobacco products, which immediately impacted the firm's sales. In fact, this likely played a major role in Altria's 11.1% year-over-year shipment volume decline in its smokeable segment. This goes to show just how quickly regulators can make things more difficult for tobacco companies.

In addition, per the image below, the number of smokers is on a decline, as Altria estimates a secular annual decline rate of 2.5%. The declining use of cigarettes makes the shift toward next-generation products that are much more important. However, Altria is currently able to offset this decline with price increases. In fact, with a price elasticity coefficient of -0.35, every 10% increase in price results in only a 3.5% decrease in volumes.

Investor Day Presentation

Furthermore, when it comes to acquisitions, there is always the risk that management overestimates the synergy that will be created by the merger. Indeed, Altria's investment in Juul saw a $12.8 billion investment evaporate following numerous regulatory and legal challenges. This highlights just how destructive to shareholder value a poorly executed acquisition can be.

However, we believe Altria's valuation and dividend yield adequately compensate investors for these risks.

Final Thoughts

Although the number of smokers has been declining, Altria's profitability and dividend payments have been increasing, demonstrating its resilience. Management is taking the appropriate steps to move beyond cigarettes with next-generation products that are less harmful, more appealing to modern consumers, and are seeing increases in usage. Nevertheless, Altria is currently able to offset cigarette declines with price increases, thus, giving it the time and funds necessary to transition while simultaneously rewarding shareholders. As a result, we are bullish on Altria.