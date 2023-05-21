Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recession Or Not, Altria's 8% Dividend Deserves Your Attention

May 21, 2023 11:58 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)2 Comments
StockBros Research profile picture
StockBros Research
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • During periods of uncertainty, it's a good idea to take a defensive approach to investing.
  • When it comes to tobacco, most view it as a shrinking industry. However, the reality is the opposite.
  • Altria's portfolio of brands continues to demonstrate resilience and leads the industry.

Marlboro Cigarette Altria Group Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings That Miss Expectations

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

During periods of uncertainty, it's a good idea to take a defensive approach to investing. As a result, looking for resilient companies that can be relied upon for steady dividends no matter the macroeconomic landscape can help offset

marlboro market dominance

Investor Day Presentation

cigarette declines

Investor Day Presentation

This article was written by

StockBros Research profile picture
StockBros Research
2.4K Followers
Two bros that talk about stocks, mainly GARP (growth at a reasonable price) stocks, but we look for opportunities everywhere. We don't have a specified time horizon. We invest in a stock for as long as our thesis holds true, and get out when the facts change. In addition, we've developed market-beating algorithms with python that help us find attractive investment opportunities within our own portfolios.Website: www.stockbrosresearch.comTwitter: @StockBrosTrades

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.