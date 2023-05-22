IMFL: Business Cycle Investing Through Factors

Lemon_tm

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) is an factor-investing fund that dynamically adjusts its factor weights depending on the current phase of the economic cycle. The fund becomes more defensive during Slowdown and Contraction phases and more aggressive during Recovery and Expansion phases.

From its limited operating history, IMFL's strategy appears to be a winner, delivering better risk-adjusted returns compared to a passive market ETF.

I believe the IMFL ETF may be well suited for investors who believe in business cycle investing.

Fund Overview

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that gives investors exposure to dynamic 'factor investing'.

The IMFL ETF has $175 million in assets and charges a relatively inexpensive 0.34% total expense ratio.

Strategy

Factor investing is a style of investing that tries to target specific drivers of asset returns from macroeconomic variables or investment styles. A factor is a stock characteristic that is associated with a security's risk and return profile, for example value, growth, momentum or low volatility.

The IMFL ETF tracks the FTSE Developed ex US Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index ("Index"), an index that dynamically combines different factor exposures that the index provider believes is the most appropriate for a given stage in the economic cycle (Figure 1). The factors that are used by the index are: Size, Value, Momentum, Low Volatility, and Quality.

Figure 1 - IMFL factor regimes (invesco.com)

The index provider, Invesco Indexing LLC, continuously monitors leading economic and market sentiment indicators to identify the current stage of the economic cycle. Every month, the index provider will update the factor configuration for the index (and hence the ETF) based the latest reading of their Economic Regime Model.

For example, during a Recovery phase, the index and ETF will emphasize Size and Value factors, whereas during a Slowdown phase, the index and ETF will emphasize Low Volatility and Quality factors.

The IMFL select stocks from the FTSE Developed ex US Index ("Parent Index"), which comprises mostly large-cap stocks of companies in 24 developed markets excluding the United States.

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 2 shows the current sector allocation of the IMFL ETF. The fund's largest sector allocations are Consumer Staples (18.6%), Health Care (17.4%), and Consumer Discretionary (16.4%).

Figure 2 - IMFL sector allocation (invesco.com)

In my opinion, the most appropriate passive benchmark for the IMFL ETF appears to be the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA), which is based on the FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - VEA sector allocation (morningstar.com)

Compared to the VEA ETF, the IMFL ETF is current overweight Consumer Staples (18.6% vs. 8.8%), Health Care (17.4% vs. 11.1%) and Consumer Discretionary (16.4% vs. 11.0%). It is underweight Financials (4.2% vs. 18.3%) and Industrials (13.3% vs. 16.6%).

Another way to analyze the IMFL ETF is to look at the fund's current factor exposures, to see how the fund is positioned (Figure 4). As of March 31, 2023, the IMFL ETF is overweight the Size, Low-Volatility, High Quality, and Momentum factors. Referring to Figure 1, we can deduce that the IMFL ETF is currently positioned for a Slowdown or a Contraction.

Figure 4 - IMFL current factor profile (morningstar.com)

IMFL's positioning aligns well with my personal assessment of the current macroeconomic outlook, which is tilted defensively as I believe a recession is imminent (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - High probability of an imminent recession (Conference Board)

Distribution And Yield

The IMFL ETF pays a modest quarterly distribution with trailing 12 month distribution of $0.73 / share or 3.0% yield (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - IMFL distribution (Seeking Alpha)

Returns

The IMFL ETF was only launched in early 2021, so it does not have a long operating history. Like all equity funds, the IMFL ETF had a weak 2022, returning -16.7%. However, it has performed well so far in 2023, returning 15.9% (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - IMFL returns history (morningstar.com)

In fact, IMFL's YTD returns of 15.9% ranks it in the 2nd percentile out of 753 funds in the Morningstar category Foreign Large Blend.

Combining Factor Investing With Business Cycle Investing

According to research by S&P Dow Jones Indices, single factors like Quality, Momentum, Value, and Low Volatility all have unique active return patterns that waxes and wanes over time (Figure 8). Using static factor allocations may be suboptimal as different factors can go through long periods of out/underperformance.

Figure 8 - Single factors tend to wax and wane over time (S&P Dow Jones Indices)

The insight from Invesco is to combine factor investing with the well-established 'business cycle' investing concept that different sectors/stocks are favoured at various points in the economic cycle. However, instead of choosing different sectors, Invesco is tilting the portfolio to emphasize different factors.

Conceptually, this is because investors' desire for certain factors such as Low Volatility changes with the economic cycle. When the economy is in Slowdowns and Contractions, Low Volatility is favoured for its defensive characteristic. However during Recoveries and Expansions, Low Volatility goes out of favour as investors chase performance.

So the IMFL ETF is really a 'business cycle' investment fund that expresses Invesco's views on the economic cycle via factor tilts.

IMFL Outperforms The VEA

Since inception, the IMFL ETF has compounded at a 2.6% CAGR, slightly ahead of VEA's 1.4% CAGR returns. Furthermore, the IMFL ETF has better risk metrics, with a 0.14 Sharpe Ratio compared to VEA's 0.08. This suggest that IMFL's dynamic factor strategy has better risk adjusted returns, relative to a passive index (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - IMFL vs. VEA (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

However, investors should note that with limited operating history, it is hard to make a definitive conclusion at this point.

Conclusion

The IMFL ETF is an interesting factor-investing fund concept recently launched by Invesco that dynamically adjusts the factor weights of its portfolio depending on the current phase of the economic cycle. When the economic cycle is in the Recovery and Expansion phases, the fund will be more aggressive and target factors like Value and Momentum. On the other hand, during Slowdown and Contraction phases, the fund will be more defensive and target Low Volatility and High Quality factors.

From its limited operating history, IMFL's strategy appears to be a winner, delivering better risk-adjusted returns compared to a passive market ETF. I believe the IMFL ETF may be well suited for investors like myself who believe in the value added from actively adjusting portfolio allocations in response to economic environments.