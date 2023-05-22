Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UBS: Executing On The Monster Bargain

May 22, 2023 1:19 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS), CS
Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • I was bullish on the UBS pre-CS deal, as I viewed the Swiss bank as an exceptionally well-positioned wealth and asset manager.
  • After UBS acquired its biggest competitor for close to nothing, my long-term thesis is becoming even more colorful.
  • UBS is making good progress with the CS acquisition deal, and early management estimates about financials are encouraging.
  • Reflecting on a strong Q1 earnings report, and encouraging management guidance relating to the CS integration, I update my EPS expectations for UBS through 2025.
  • I now calculate a fair implied target price of $35.69/ share. UBS remains a 'Strong Buy'.

UBS To Acquire Troubled Rival, Credit Suisse

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

Thesis

I have previously argued that UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) scored a 'monster bargain' buying Credit Suisse for about $3.25 billion. And following UBS Q1 2023 results and early management guidance about the merger integration, I am gaining confidence

UBS Q1 2023 reporting

UBS Q1 2023 reporting

UBS Q1 2023 reporting - earnings

UBS Q1 2023 reporting

UBS valuation

Company Financials; Author's Estimates; Author's Calculations

UBS valuation sensitivity table

Company Financials; Author's Estimates; Author's Calculations

Cavenagh Research
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice; this article is a market commentary and a reflection of the author's opinion only.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

