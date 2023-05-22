Claude Laprise

We're over three-quarters of the way through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and one of the first companies to report its results was Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR). We last covered Osisko in March 2023. While the producers had a mediocre quarter with higher fuel, labor, and cyanide prices affecting most miners' margins, the royalty/streaming companies had another exception and Osisko Gold Royalties was not an exception. Not only did the company deliver record Q1 gold-equivalent ounce volume [GEO] and revenue of ~23,100 and C$59.6 million, respectively, but its portfolio continues to improve, with exploration success, progress on key assets, and a new partner added just recently. Let's take a look below:

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise stated with a C$ before the dollar figure.

Q1 Production & Sales

Osisko Gold Royalties released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly volume of ~23,100 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], a 27% increase from the year-ago period. This was driven by strong quarters from Eleonore, Eagle (considering seasonality), Island, and Mantos Blancos, partially offset by a slower start to the year from Seabee (equipment downtime), and another weak quarter from Santana. The good news is that production should steadily improve as the year progresses with higher production from Seabee, Island, Lamaque, and Mantos Blancos, with the benefit of higher throughput as the asset works towards steady state at design capacity (20,000 tonnes per day), and the delay of ounces produced vs. sold under the stream agreement. And assuming the CSA Mine transaction goes through, we could see the initial contribution from this asset as well.

Osisko Gold Royalties - Quarterly GEO Volume (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Digging into the mine-by-mine contributions a little closer in the below chart, we can see that new assets and higher production from existing assets have been able to make up for a moderate decline in attributable production from the company's flagship 5.0% royalty at Canadian Malartic, which has reduced capacity to ~51,500 tonnes per day from ~60,000 tonnes per day as of February 2022 to optimize cash flows during the transition to underground mining at Odyssey. Some assets that have contributed to pick up the slack include Mantos Blancos, Eagle and Island, and new contributors include Santana, Tintic, Fruta Del Norte, Ermitano, and Dolphin Tungsten. However, as those familiar with some of these assets know, we will see further growth from Island Phase 3 (2026) which will more than double production at this asset, and we will see increased production from Mantos Blancos and Tintic as throughput increases.

Osisko Gold Royalties - Quarterly Attributable GEOs Per Asset (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Regarding assets that are not yet in production, Osisko Gold Royalties has an impressive pipeline of development assets set to contribute later this decade, with some examples include Hermosa (Arizona), Windfall (Quebec), Akasaba West (Quebec), Kirkland Lake Camp (Ontario), Magino Underground (Ontario), Amulsar (Armenia). Some of the medium-term opportunities that are the most significant are Hermosa and Windfall which could combine for 10,000+ gold-equivalent ounces per annum by 2027, and Amulsar, . Among some of the more near-term opportunities, Amalgamated Kirkland and Akasaba West could combine for 1,200+ GEOs by 2025, and Amulsar would be a significant contributor if restarted without issues, with a ~4.2% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on an asset set to produce ~240,000 ounces of gold per annum in the first five years.

Osisko Gold Royalties - Quarterly Revenue & Cash Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, looking at Osisko Gold Royalties' financial results, we can see that revenue came in just shy of record levels achieved in Q4 2022 despite gold and silver prices being well off the levels they reached in Q2 2023 (Q1 2023 average realized gold price of $1,890/oz). And despite lower average realized silver and diamond prices on a year-over-year basis, Osisko Gold Royalties saw revenue increase 17% to C$59.6 million, while operating cash flow improved to C$45.5 million. And while the company didn't buy back any shares in the period, it increased its dividend by 9% to reward shareholders to C$0.24 annualized, repaid C$15 million under its revolving credit facility, and ended the quarter with C$119 million in cash and C$670 million in liquidity, not including its C$200 million accordion option.

Recent Developments

Moving over to recent developments, Osisko Gold Royalties is optimistic that the CSA Mine Transaction with Metals Acquisition Corp (MTAL) will close later this year, with $140 million of PIPE Subscription Agreements executed, which was above the targeted minimum PIPE raise of $126 million and its Registration Statement on Form F-4 declared effective. For those unfamiliar, Osisko Gold Royalties agreed to acquire a 100% silver stream over the life of mine at 4% of the silver price on this high-grade Australian asset for US$75 million. Not only will this increase Osisko Gold Royalties' diversification with an asset set to contribute ~400,000 ounces of silver per annum (~5,300 GEOs at 75/1 ratio) even without throughput increases, but this will increase the average mine life of assets it's partnered on, with Metals Acquisition Corp's goal being to extend the mine life to 15+ years.

As we can see from highlight drill results below, this is an incredibly rich asset from a grade standpoint (top-4 highest grade copper mine globally in 2020) that's enjoyed 100% reserve replacement since 2011, and currently has an average reserve grade of 3.8% copper and 15.6 grams per tonne of silver (6.8 million tonnes) with highlight drill intercepts that include:

15.3 meters at 6.78% copper and 15 grams per tonne of silver

17.8 meters at 6.44% copper and 28 grams per tonne of silver

26.7 meters at 6.70% copper and 25 grams per tonne of silver

17 meters at 6.34% copper and 25 grams per tonne of silver

CSA Mine - Near-Mine Exploration Potential (CSA Mine Presentation)

The $75 million purchase price assumes the silver price averages below $25.50/oz for the ten days prior to acquisition closing. In the event it is above this level, the acquisition price increases to $90 million.

In other news, Gold Fields (GFI) announced that it would be partnering with Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) at the Windfall Project in the James Bay region of Quebec. This is another world-class asset, and this is certainly evidenced by the price paid per ounce to gain 50% ownership of Windfall. As the chart below shows, Gold Fields paid approximately ~$244 per measured, indicated, and inferred ounce for its 50% interest, based on an acquisition price of ~$900 million and 3.70 million ounces of gold. The ~$900 million acquisition price includes upfront and contingent payments ($450 million), sole funding of expenditures on regional exploration ($56 million), cash payments for reimbursement for a portion of pre-construction spending ($26 million), and shared pre-construction/construction costs (~$370 million).

Past Takeovers/Acquisitions - Total M&I+I ounces + Price Paid Per Ounce (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

While Windfall still requires all necessary permits, this deal has resulted in the project being fully-financed with both parties having ample future liquidity to fund the project. Plus, the price paid per ounce suggests that Gold Fields is quite optimistic on the ability to grow reserves and resources, and this is certainly supported by continued exploration success down-plunge (Lynx 4 high-grade extension), and at depth, as well as at regional targets that have received little attention (Golden Bear, Fox, Fox West). And two benefits of this deal outside of the obvious de-risking are that it could end up leading to a larger production profile down the road with two well-capitalized operators sharing costs vs. a single stand-alone junior, and it will likely lead to more aggressive drilling near-mine and regionally.

Osisko Gold Royalties - Royalty Coverage Windfall (Windfall 2022 TR)

As the above map shows, Osisko Gold Royalties already benefits from a 2.0% on Windfall, and a 3.0% NSR on a portion of the project (effective 2.20% NSR), but the main royalty area is surrounded by a 3.00% NSR to the north, east, and west, a 1.50% NSR to the southwest, and smaller 1.0% NSRs outside of the main area. And given that Osisko Mining would have its hands full financially until 2026 when it was building the project, we could see more aggressive drilling at targets that weren't followed up on and or outside of the main deposit area that could ultimately lead to another satellite deposit or even a second stand-alone on even higher royalty ground if a new major discovery is made regionally. There are no guarantees obviously, but the best place to find a new mine is next to one of the largest and highest-grade gold discoveries globally.

So, while it will likely be at least 2030 before we see production from any satellite deposits (Windfall first production expected in 2026), this is certainly an upgrade to the investment thesis for Osisko Gold Royalties with a top-5 gold producer that's well capitalized working to drill this asset vs. Osisko Mining that has had to reel in its exploration spending a little with a ~$700 million capex bill ahead (pre-construction/construction).

Windfall Mineralization (Windfall 2022 TR)

Valuation

Based on ~185 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$16.25, Osisko Gold Royalties trades at a market cap of $3.0 billion. This valuation is significantly higher than where the company traded a year ago when there were worries about high concentration too Canadian Malartic, which had a declining production profile as it transitioned to underground post-2024. However, as I've explained in past updates, these worries were overstated. The reason? Its production profile was still significant (~550,000 ounces) at Odyssey Underground; the exploration success was undeniable; and this production profile was based on utilizing just one-third of plant capacity (~60,000 tonnes per day), suggesting that if its operators filled the mill even to ~75% capacity with a blend of high-grade, mid-grade and low-grade material, this could be a 950,000+ ounce per annum operation by 2030.

Osisko Gold Royalties - September 2022 Update (Seeking Alpha Premium/PRO)

Of course, we now have a much better idea of this asset's potential now that Agnico Eagle (AEM) has full ownership of the asset and is calling all the shots, and between Upper Beaver/Upper Canada (potential contribution of 5,000+ tonnes per day at ~5.0 grams per tonne of gold), Wasamac (5,000+ tonnes per day at 2.4 grams per tonne of gold), and lower-grade ore sources that are being investigated nearby, this asset could even have 1.0 million-ounce per annum potential with excess capacity still left at the mill. Obviously, Osisko Gold Royalties does not hold a royalty at Wasamac, so it will not benefit from all of this growth, but it holds a $0.40/tonne royalty on ore processed outside of the Canadian Malartic Property, and it will get to double-dip on any material from the Kirkland Lake Camp (Upper Beaver/Upper Canada), benefiting from the per tonne royalty and its 2.0% NSR on the Kirkland Lake Camp just west of the Ontario border.

Agnico Eagle - Upper Canada, Upper Beaver, Wasamac & Canadian Malartic + Infrastructure (Agnico Presentation)

Between this material upgrade to the investment thesis, the addition of Gold Fields as a partner at another world-class development asset, and the company's strong balance sheet, the stock's outperformance is more than justified. However, despite this rally, the stock remains very reasonably valued relative to its long-term potential. In fact, its market cap of ~$3.0 billion is still attractive compared to an estimated net asset value of ~$2.44 billion, which leaves the stock trading at just ~1.23x P/NAV. This represents a massive discount to where larger royalty/streaming companies trade, and although Osisko Gold Royalties may not stack up in scale to the big three, it stacks up favorably on jurisdiction, asset quality, and the partners that operate projects where it holds royalties/streams. Hence, I believe a fair multiple for OR stock is 1.50x P/NAV.

It's worth noting that not only does Osisko have very competent and respected partners, but these projects/mines are their top 1-2 priorities, meaning this is where growth capital and exploration is being funded, with examples including Canadian Malartic/Odyssey, Tocantinzinho, Island Gold, Mantos Blancos, Windfall, Lamaque, which suggests a high likelihood of new discoveries and mine life extensions, and even throughput expansions down the road.

Osisko Gold Royalties - Geopolitical Risk, Precious Metals Weighting (Company Presentation)

Using a multiple of 1.50x P/NAV for Osisko Gold Royalties to value it today, I see a fair value for the stock of ~$3.66 billion or $19.70 per share (estimated ~186 million shares at year-end). This points to further upside from current levels and suggests that the stock is not yet fully valued, and certainly not from a long-term standpoint given that 1.50x P/NAV could end up being conservative for this high-quality and high-margin business. So, given the company's capital discipline (paying the right price for new deals and staying concentrated in top-ranked jurisdictions), its peer-leading shareholder returns with opportunistic and extremely well-timed share buybacks (not just executing buybacks at any price to inflation per share metrics), and growing dividend, I see Osisko Gold Royalties as a staple for any precious metals portfolio.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties had a phenomenal year in 2022, with several positive developments across its portfolio and increased diversification through well-timed royalty additions, and 2023 is looking to be another exceptional year. This is because we've already seen the company add a top-tier partner at Windfall, the CSA Mine stream transaction continues to make progress, and Osisko Development (ODV) announced an impressive resource at Tintic, with it having the highest-grade resource base globally in a prolific jurisdiction south of the Bingham Canyon Mine in Utah. Given the multiple positive developments and the discipline of this team, I continue to see Osisko Gold Royalties as a top-10 name in the sector. Hence, I would view any sharp pullbacks in the stock as buying opportunities.