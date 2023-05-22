Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Osisko Gold Royalties: Recent Developments Improve Investment Thesis

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.32K Followers

Summary

  • Osisko Gold Royalties released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly gold-equivalent ounce volume of ~23,100, a record for the first quarter, which is a seasonally slower period.
  • The record performance translated to near-record revenue despite lower silver and diamond prices, and the company remains well on track to meet its FY2023 guidance midpoint of 100,000 GEOs.
  • However, while the strong quarter was encouraging, it's all about the long-term picture for royalty/streaming companies, and this picture continues to get brighter with recent developments.
  • Given Osisko's capital discipline, peer-leading shareholder returns, and its steady growth from a deep portfolio of high-quality producing/development assets, I see OR as a staple for any precious metals portfolio.

An open-pit mine

Claude Laprise

We're over three-quarters of the way through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and one of the first companies to report its results was Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR). We

Osisko Gold Royalties - Quarterly GEO Volume

Osisko Gold Royalties - Quarterly GEO Volume (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Osisko Gold Royalties - Quarterly Attributable GEOs Per Asset

Osisko Gold Royalties - Quarterly Attributable GEOs Per Asset (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Osisko Gold Royalties - Quarterly Revenue & Cash Margins

Osisko Gold Royalties - Quarterly Revenue & Cash Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

CSA Mine - Near-Mine Exploration Potential

CSA Mine - Near-Mine Exploration Potential (CSA Mine Presentation)

Past Takeovers/Acquisitions - Total M&I+I ounces + Price Paid Per Ounce

Past Takeovers/Acquisitions - Total M&I+I ounces + Price Paid Per Ounce (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Osisko Gold Royalties - Royalty Coverage Windfall

Osisko Gold Royalties - Royalty Coverage Windfall (Windfall 2022 TR)

Windfall Mineralization

Windfall Mineralization (Windfall 2022 TR)

Osisko Gold Royalties - September 2022 Update

Osisko Gold Royalties - September 2022 Update (Seeking Alpha Premium/PRO)

Agnico Eagle - Upper Canada, Upper Beaver, Wasamac & Canadian Malartic + Infrastructure

Agnico Eagle - Upper Canada, Upper Beaver, Wasamac & Canadian Malartic + Infrastructure (Agnico Presentation)

Osisko Gold Royalties - Geopolitical Risk, Precious Metals Weighting

Osisko Gold Royalties - Geopolitical Risk, Precious Metals Weighting (Company Presentation)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.32K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM, OR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.