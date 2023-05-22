RioCan: Look For More Valuation Compression
Summary
- We had downgraded RioCan ahead of Q4-2022 results.
- The stock has moved lower post release of those and the Q1-2023 results.
- FFO multiples look attractive but debt load looks completely unsustainable.
- We tell you when we would get interested back in a buy.
Price is an opportunity to buy or sell. If you are bullish all the time and at every price, there is little new information you can convey to any sensible investor. We prefer reserving buy ratings for only points where the risk-reward is relatively compelling. So when we downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN:CA) some time back, it was because we felt that you could be better off elsewhere.
At this point it has slightly exceeded our original target price. Recession risks have risen significantly since our previous article. While the company has made some progress on its debt to EBITDA ratios, we don't think the risk rewards are favorable at this price. We are downgrading this to a hold ahead of the Q4-2022 results. We think 2023 will present opportunities to get involved at a lower price.
Source: Why We Are Downgrading It Ahead Of Q4 Results
That was not too bad a point to go "yellow" from "green".
The stock has got whacked and has declined at a near 50% annualized rate. We look at the Q1-2023 results to tell if we can change the rating.
Q1-2023
RioCan delivered another solid quarter with committed occupancy staying as high as a kite.
Same property net operating income increased by 3.4% and RioCan reiterated its guidance for 2023.
Underpinning the resilient results is a very tiny exposure to office space and a gradually increasing residential component.
The best proxy for this health is the blended leasing spreads which increased to 12.3%.
While that sounds exciting just look at how slowly rents per square foot moved up. That differential was less than 1% quarter over quarter. So with longer term leases in place, the growth is really slow as a small percentage of the portfolio comes up for renewal every quarter. This also gets reflected in the funds from operation (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO) metrics. Core FFO was up 1 cent year over year.
Outlook
There is not much we can find wrong in the quarterly results released since our last update. The 97.4% committed occupancy adds to the stability of the outlook and leasing spreads show zero signs of weakness. Perhaps the strongest sign that retail remains immune to anything happening in the office space came from the bankruptcy of Bed Bath & Beyond. RioCan has 13 locations leased to the former meme stock. While demand for chasing that absurdity has died with the bankruptcy, there is some insane demand for those locations.
This was clearly evidenced by the immediate and pronounced demand for our Bed Bath & Beyond locations. While these locations contributed towards less than 1% of RioCan's revenue, I'm highlighting this example as it underscores the demand for the limited available retail space in Canada.
Upon the retailer's CCAA filing in February, RioCan commenced negotiations with numerous box tenants who expressed interest in all 13 of our locations. Despite the positive progression of these negotiations, several strong retailers chose to take a more secure route, and they purchased locations directly from the receiver who was running the process. In total 10 of RioCan's locations were snapped up in the auction process run by the receiver. Retailers were unwilling to risk losing these sites. And for RioCan, the process resulted in the ability to fill the spaces with strong tenants, zero downtime, and no outlay of capital.
Regarding our three locations that weren't sold through the CCAA process, we finalized one lease and we're in final stage negotiations for the remaining two.
So anyone expecting an imminent collapse, is likely to be proven wrong. But there are still yellow and orange flags, despite the self-funded model that the company reiterated.
The debt to EBITDA remains in an outlandish zone at 9.48X. Sure, it is lower if you exclude the development capex, but giving RioCan credit for the residential upside while ignoring the debt, is a form of double counting.
If RioCan had no residential left, we would probably accept 6-7X debt to EBITDA as the upper limit. With 9.48X, we are probably as close to a danger zone as one can get. So far the credit markets have given a nod to the BBB rating and given RioCan good interest rates. But we will need a lot more of that over the next 5 years.
That same debt also makes the company extremely vulnerable to changes in implied cap rates. The company is using 5.33% cap rates for its overall valuation.
At a 6.33% rate, you knock off $2.3 billion from the valuation.
In fact, the current implied cap rate is almost exactly that, 6.4%. If you push this to 7.5% in a recession where the Bank of Canada cannot cut because of inflation pressures, you are looking at a $15.00 stock price. None of these numbers are outlandish considering the debt in place. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PMZ.UN:CA) already trades at a near 10% implied cap rate Primaris also carries a debt to EBITDA of just 5.0X, so before you dismiss that portfolio as slightly lower quality, consider that. So for us RioCan is a no-go at this stage of the cycle. Sure, it can go up, but the risks are not worth it to us. We are sticking with high quality bonds where we can get 7% plus returns with minimal to zero risk. We will get interested in RioCan possibly in the heart of the recession where the return profile will likely be better.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.