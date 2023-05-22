Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fiera Capital: Risk Profile Of The Asset Manager Yielding 12%

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
2.17K Followers

Summary

  • Fiera's management continues to advocate its commitment to the company’s dividend, despite the payout ratio reaching concerning levels.
  • Fiera’s AUM and EBITDA margins have been declining due to net redemptions over the past few quarters.
  • There are some bright spots in the company’s business lines, including strong sales growth in Private Markets and Wealth Management.
  • If the company can turn around its sales challenges, Fiera is cheaply valued at 6.4X adj. earnings.

Financial risk assessment / portfolio risk management and protection concept : Businessman holds a white umbrella, protects a dollar bag on basic balance scale, defends money from being cheat or fraud

William_Potter

Author's Note: All funds in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Introduction

With $164.7B in assets under management "AUM", Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ:CA) (OTCPK:FRRPF) is Canada's 3rd largest asset manager and one of top 150 managers globally by

EBITDA Margins

EBITDA Margins (Fiera Capital)

Total AUM , Private Markets

Total AUM , Private Markets (Fiera Capital)

Fiera Revenue by Geography

Fiera Revenue by Geography (Fiera Capital Corp)

Fiera Dividend Coverage

Fiera Dividend Coverage (Fiera Capital Corp)

Fiera Leverage Ratios

Fiera Leverage Ratios (Fiera Capital Corp)

This article was written by

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
2.17K Followers
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.