Hims & Hers Stock: The Gift That Keeps On Giving

May 22, 2023 10:00 AM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)2 Comments
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Despite Hims & Hers delivering exceptional numbers on almost all KPI metrics, the stock has dipped by ~17.5% since the release of its Q1 report earlier this month.
  • In this note, we will discuss Hims & Hers' Q1 2023 report and re-evaluate our fair value estimate for the company.
  • Spoiler alert: With Hims & Hers stock still trading at a steep discount to its fair value, I continue to rate HIMS a "Strong Buy" at current levels.
Young female keeps eyes closed to his boyfriend at home, while he is sitting on sofa with gift box, celebrating birthday

Damir Khabirov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Last May, I highlighted Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) as a generational buying opportunity at ~$3.4 per share in the aftermath of its Q1 2022 report:

Hims and Hers is a curious

Hims & Hers technical chart

WeBull Desktop

TQI Valuation Model TQIG.org

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Hims & Hers valuation and price target TQI Valuation Model TQIG.org

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
5.19K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIMS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

