Introduction

Last May, I highlighted Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) as a generational buying opportunity at ~$3.4 per share in the aftermath of its Q1 2022 report:

Hims and Hers is a curious case of Mr. Market's irrationality - the business fundamentals are improving every quarter, yet the stock keeps going lower despite being at depressed levels for months now. I like such situations (just like Peter Lynch does), and so, I continue to buy Hims & Hers as much as my portfolio allocation permits. Today, Hims & Hers is trading at ~1x EV/S, which, in my view, falls under the deep-value territory for a rapidly-growing business that commands robust gross margins and is very close to FCF breakeven. Hims & Hers has all the traits of a potential multi-bagger investment, and so, I rate Hims & Hers a generational buy at $3.4 per share (or $750M market cap). Source: Hims & Hers: Improving Fundamentals + Declining Price = A Generational Buy

Since then, Hims & Hers has reported a series of "quarterly beats and raises", and this positive trend continued in Q1 2023. While the stock has rallied by ~200% since my previous update on the company, it is once again pulling back after reporting fantastic quarterly numbers earlier this month.

After hitting the ~$12 target of the neckline breakout of its inverse head & shoulders pattern, Hims & Hers stock has retreated back to the support trendline marked in green on the chart below.

With HIMS stock poking below its support trendline, we could see this reversal lead the stock back down to the neckline at ~$7.5 in the upcoming weeks and months. However, if HIMS manages to hold this level and bounce back above $10, then the stock could easily extend to the $14-15 range. Technically, the HIMS stock chart looks finely poised at the moment.

In my view, the latest pullback is purely a technical correction, which represents a fantastic buying opportunity for long-term investors. Given balanced near-term risk/reward, I do prefer staggered accumulation. That said, we hold a significant position in Hims & Hers at my investing group, The Quantamental Investor, and the plan is to add more on sizeable pullbacks.

Today, we will analyze Hims & Hers' Q1 2023 earnings report and re-evaluate its fair value and expected returns. Let's begin!

Hims & Hers Q1 2023 Earnings Review

In Q1 2023, Hims & Hers reported yet another breathtaking set of financial numbers with q/q revenue growth of $23M (+14%) and y/y revenue growth of $89M (+88%), boosting quarterly revenue to $190.8M. The subscriber count increased to 1.2M [up 87% y/y]. More importantly, these swashbuckling growth rates were achieved with a substantial increase in adjusted EBITDA from +$2.2M in Q4'22 to +$6.1M in Q1'23.

Looking at the revenue streams, online revenue saw a steep increase of 96% y/y, whereas wholesale revenue experienced a modest decline of -9% y/y. As per management's commentary, online revenue growth was primarily driven by robust subscriber growth [net addition of 169k subscribers in Q1] and improved retention generating 70% more Net Orders y/y with a 15% higher Average Order Value.

With nearly 75% of its subscriber base now using multi-month (longer duration) subscriptions, Hims & Hers is realizing economies of scale as evidenced by the Q1 gross margin of 80% (+661 bps y/y). Once again, Hims & Hers demonstrated its ability to scale revenues whilst improving its margins and unit economics.

Management Commentary on Q1:

We are pleased with our outstanding performance in the first quarter, as our ability to deliver more personalized and accessible products and services is inspiring more customers to take better care of their health and well-being. Our significant market opportunity, robust consumer demand and consistent execution across our four strategic pillars – trusted brand, leading technology, product innovation and clinical excellence – uniquely positions us as a trusted market leader.

- Andrew Dudum, CEO and Co-Founder of Hims & Hers.

Along with their Q1 report, management provided upbeat guidance for the next quarter and raised the full-year 2023 outlook in the face of a challenging macroeconomic environment. For Q2, Hims & Hers is projected to report revenues of $200M-$205M (+76%-81% y/y growth) with adj. EBITDA of $4M-$7M (adj. EBITDA margin of 3% at the midpoint of the guided range).

For the full year, management now expects to deliver revenue and adj. EBITDA of $810M-$830M (+54%-58% y/y growth) and $25M-$30M, respectively. While Hims & Hers' management has committed to maintaining adj. EBITDA profitability going forward, the company is still investing aggressively against its humongous opportunity set to improve customer experiences on its platform and to increase market share.

From a tech disruption standpoint, the healthcare market remains largely untapped, and Hims & Hers is just getting started on its journey of becoming the most-trusted health & wellness brand in the US. As of Q1'23, Hims & Hers' management remains focused on reinvesting profits back into the business in order to enhance the overall customer experience on its platform, in lieu of its long-term customer retention target of 85%.

Going forward, management wants to increase customer engagement and product adoption by leveraging customer insights generated across their proprietary tech platform to deliver more refined and personalized product offerings to consumers. And they plan to do this whilst running a tight ship.

By 2025, Hims & Hers is projected to generate annual revenues and adj. EBITDA in excess of $1.2B and $100M, respectively. Furthermore, management's profitability targets peg gross margin to be in the mid-70s and adj. EBITDA margin to be in the 20-30% range over the long run.

In light of new information from the Q1 report, let's re-evaluate Hims & Hers using the TQI Valuation model to determine the company's fair value and 5-yr CAGR expected returns.

Hims & Hers Fair Value And Expected Returns

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

According to these results, Hims & Hers is worth roughly $31 per share, and investors buying in here could expect to generate ~44% CAGR returns over the next five years.

A significant update on our previous valuation:

Old FV estimate: $26.49, New FV estimate: $30.99

Old Base case PT (5-yr): $51.46, New Base case PT (5-yr): $60.20

This upgrade is driven by Hims & Hers' better-than-expected top and bottom line performance in Q1 2023, and robust guidance for Q2 and full year 2023.

Concluding Thoughts

Since announcing its Q1 earnings on 8th May 2023, Hims & Hers stock has pulled back by ~17.5%, and in my view, this pullback is a fantastic buying opportunity. Despite facing challenging macroeconomic conditions, Hims & Hers is growing like a weed whilst improving margins. While the stock has rallied by ~200% over the last year, I think HIMS remains deeply undervalued at current levels. Hence, I am still very bullish on this counter.

Key Takeaway: I continue to rate Hims & Hers a "Strong Buy" at ~$10, with a preference for staggered accumulation.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing. Please share your thoughts, questions, or concerns in the comments section below.