We last analyzed ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) in October 2022. Following the recent announcement by the Dutch government on the restrictions for the sale of deep ultraviolet systems (DUV) to companies in China, we reassess ASML's growth outlook. Our goal was to evaluate the potential impact of these restrictions on ASML, the leading player in the lithography market, and whether they pose a significant challenge to the company's market position.

As previously covered, the Dutch government had already imposed restrictions on the export of EUV equipment to Chinese customers, including SMIC, citing concerns its EUV tools "could be used to make chips that have military applications". Recently, the Dutch government has imposed new restrictions on the exports of DUV machines stating that...

...the government has come to the conclusion that it is necessary for national and international security to expand the existing export control of specific semiconductor production equipment".

Our analysis examines the potential implications of these restrictions for ASML, and whether they may hinder the company's ability to maintain its position at the forefront of the lithography market.

Minimal Impact on ASML From New Restrictions

Based on its Q1 2023 earnings briefing, ASML's management highlighted that China "could be 40% to 50%" of its DUV order backlog. However, according to ASML, the new regulations do not impact all of its DUV business but only the "most advanced" systems which it interpreted as "critical immersion" systems which include "TWINSCAN NXT:2000i and subsequent immersion systems" as it had not received clarity about the exact definition of what "most advanced" systems mean. Based on ASML's 2022 annual report, immersion products are reported under the ArFi segment. Also, the company's management also stated that its customers in China are ordering older systems (below NXT2000s) instead of ordering its advanced immersion systems.

So they're just reverting back. That means that they don't order 2050s or 2100s, they will order the 1980s. - Peter Wennink, CEO

Product Revenue Breakdown

Based on the chart above of ASML's revenue breakdown by business segment in 2022, EUV was the largest segment accounting for 33.27% of its total revenue followed by Service and Field Option Sales (27.12%) and ArFi (24.73%). From its annual report, the DUV segment consists of ArFi, ArF dry, KrF and I-line. As explained by ASML, the new restrictions imposed by the Dutch government would impact its ArFi segment which is significant as it is the company's 3rd largest segment.

Geographic Breakdown

The doughnut chart above shows the revenue breakdown by geographical segment for ASML in 2022. For clarification, ASML stated that…

For geographical reporting, total net sales are attributed to the geographic location in which the customers' facilities are located. - ASML Annual Report

We can see that Taiwan is the largest with 38.23% of total revenue. This is of no surprise as the world's biggest foundry in terms of revenues, TSMC (TSM), is ASML's customer. South Korea is at number two with 28.55% and China is at number three with 13.77%. SK Hynix and Samsung are two of the five customers of ASML (as claimed by Asia Financial) that purchase expensive EUV tools, and both are based in South Korea. The share of revenue from China can be attributed to SK Hynix and Samsung's (OTCPK:SSNLF) significant manufacturing presence in China as well as domestic Chinese companies such as logic chipmaker SMIC and memory chip maker YMTC.

Revenue Impact

Base Case Figures Chinese Companies Market Share of the Global Semicon Industry ('a') 9.0% ASML 2022 Total Revenue (EUR mln) ('b') 21,173 Estimated ASML China-based Companies Revenue (EUR mln) ('c') 1,906 ArFi as a % of Total Revenue in 2022 ('d') 24.7% Estimated Revenue Impact (EUR mln) ('e') 471 Revenue Impact as a % of Total Revenue ('f') 2.22% Click to enlarge

*c = a x b, e = c x d, f=e/b x 100

For the base case, we assumed that ASML would be affected by the restrictions to sell DUV systems to just Chinese-based companies. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, China represented 9% of the global semiconductor value chain. We then took 9% of ASML's total revenue in 2022 (EUR 21,173 mln) to estimate the revenue of ASML from domestic Chinese companies (EUR 1,906 mln). Lastly, since the restrictions were on the exports of ArFi tools, we multiplied our estimate of the revenue contribution from domestic Chinese companies by the ArFi % of total revenue (24.7%) to obtain a base case revenue impact of EUR 471 mln.

Bear Case Figures China as a % of total revenue in 2022 ('a') 13.8% ArFi Revenue in 2022 (EUR mln) ('b') 5,237 Estimated Revenue Impact (EUR mln) ('c') 721 ASML 2022 Total Revenue (EUR mln) ('d') 21,173 Revenue Impact as a % of Total Revenue ('e') 3.4% Click to enlarge

*c = a x b, e = c/d x 100

For the bear case, we assumed that ASML would be affected by the restrictions to sell DUV systems to all chip manufacturing plants in China (including Samsung & SK Hynix). As shown in the doughnut chart by geographical breakdown, revenue from companies manufacturing in China makes up 13.8% of ASML's total revenue. We multiplied the 13.8% by the ArFi revenue in 2022 of EUR 5,237 mln to obtain a bear case revenue impact of EUR 721 mln.

While we believe that there could likely be an impact on ASML's revenues, we do not believe that it would be substantial and detrimental to the performance of the business in the long term, despite China accounting for 40% to 50% of its DUV backlog, as the new restrictions are expected to only have an impact on sales of ArFi tools to China. China (13.77% of revenue share) is way behind South Korea (28.55% of revenue share) and Taiwan (38.23% of revenue share) in terms of geographic revenue share. ArFi (24.73% of revenue share) tools are also not the highest in terms of product segment revenue, trailing behind Service & Field Option Sales (27.12% of revenue share) and EUV (33.27% of revenue share). Thus, we do not expect the restrictions to have a substantial effect on ASML's business as we estimate the base case (restrictions on only Chinese-based customers) revenue impact to be only 2.22% and the bear case (restrictions on all customers in China including foreign companies) revenue impact to be just 3.4%. Moreover, we believe that the bear case could be less likely than the base case, where we believe, the company could continue to supply to foreign companies manufacturing in China such as SK Hynix and Samsung as the US government had even previously "granted Samsung and SK Hynix a one-year waiver, allowing them to continue to take chips and chipmaking equipment to their factories in China".

Solid Demand Greater Than Supply Reduces Impact

Lithography Equipment Market Share

ASML, Canon, Nikon, Khaveen Investments

The chart above shows the market share change from 2018 up to 2022 for the lithography equipment (EUV and DUV) market.

We derived the market share of the lithography market based on the lithography revenues for each company taken from their annual report. We took each company's lithography revenue divided by the total lithography revenue for that particular year to come up with the market share percentage. ASML had the lion's share of the lithography equipment market in 2018 with 68.9% and has only grown from strength to strength, reaching a market share of 82.9% in 2022. Both Canon (OTCPK:CAJPY) and Nikon (OTCPK:NINOY) started with 13.3% and 17.8% respectively, but their market share has seen a constant decline over the last 5 years with Canon ending at 9.7% and Nikon ending at 7.4%.

DUV also has a part to play in ASML's increased market share over the years. As claimed by Asia Financial, EUV tools are only accessible to five companies worldwide (TSMC, Intel (INTC), Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron (MU)) due to their high prices which means smaller chipmakers are still reliant on DUV tools to produce their chips. What separates ASML from Canon and Nikon is the fact that ASML "dominates immersion lithography (ArFi), which is the DUV segment with high prices and margins". Canon does not produce immersion products and Nikon does not have the means in terms of "branches to supervise the installation of new systems", which is reflected by its sales of only four immersion systems in 2022 whereas ASML sold 81 immersion products in 2022.

Restrictions From Other Countries

The Dutch government is not the only one to have imposed regulations on the exports of lithography systems. On March 31, 2022, the Japanese government announced that "it would tighten export controls on 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment". The trade and industry minister announced that they will be imposing restrictions on six categories of equipment that are used in chip manufacturing, which includes lithography.

Once the new rules take effect in July, companies like Nikon and Tokyo Electron will need to obtain approval from Japan's trade ministry if they want to sell their tools in some 160 territories across the world. - Engadget

Although it had not been mentioned, the restrictions seem to be affecting only immersion tools in lithography as only Nikon has been mentioned to be affected by these restrictions.

Moreover, the Netherlands is expected to enforce its export controls on businesses that are within the Entity list of the United States export administration regulations. Adding on to that, when the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry was questioned regarding whether the restrictions were intended towards China, he explicitly stated that...

I myself have been exchanging opinions with our allies and partner countries, including the United States and the Netherlands".

It should be noted that both Japan nor the Netherlands did not imply that they were imposing restrictions on China specifically. This leads us to believe that both Japan nor Netherlands did not name China as they did not want to escalate geopolitical tensions with a global power like China. But when looking at the reasons behind these restrictions, both countries have stated that these restrictions were aimed at stopping the contribution of semiconductors for military applications. This is similar to what the US Department of Commerce said when they implemented the ban on the export of US semiconductor goods to China in October 2022, stating that...

The export controls restrict the PRC's ability to obtain advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and manufacture advanced semiconductors which are used to produce advanced military systems including weapons of mass destruction".

Backlog

In 2022, the company previously highlighted that demand for its DUV systems exceeded supply with a backlog of 600 units compared to its capacity of 375 units per year. From its latest earnings briefing, the company reiterated that demand continues to exceed its capacity by 20% for DUV as of the end of Q1 2023 and it has a total backlog of EUR39 bln which is 1.84x higher than its 2022 sales. Therefore, as demand for DUV still exceeds supply as indicated by management, we believe that the restrictions will not affect ASML's competitiveness, and there will be no revenue impact as it will be able to redirect the lost demand from China to other regions.

Fundamental Evidence in Redirecting Revenue

ASML, Khaveen Investments

The graph above shows the revenue breakdown by geographical segment for ASML from 2014 up to 2022. We can see Taiwan was in third place (19.2%) but managed to move up to first place by 2022 at 38.2% of revenue share. South Korea's share of revenue remained relatively the same, starting at 27.7% in 2014 and ending at 28.6% in 2022. The US share of revenue declined the most as it had 32.3% in 2014 but declined to 9.4% in 2022.

Looking at China we can see that it has doubled its revenue share over the past 9 years (6.9% to 13.8%). This is especially surprising due to the ban that was placed on ASML exports of EUV tools to China in 2019. However, we can also see that China saw rapid growth in revenue share from 2014 to 2018 (6.9% to 16.8%), but that number has gone down since EUV restrictions were imposed in 2018. Based on the chart, it appears that ASML has been able to shift the lost revenue from China to Taiwan. Taiwan had an 18.2% of revenue share in 2018, just above China at 16.8%, but Taiwan's revenue share had a strong increase in 2019 to 45.3%, compared to China which had a fall in revenue share to 11.7%. Since 2018, Taiwan has gained the largest share of ASML revenue ending 2022 with 38.2%, whereas China has declined to 13.8% revenue share in 2022.

Revenue by Geographical Segment (EUR mln) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Japan 568 463 543 459 1,009 Growth Rate % (YoY) 40.4% -18.4% 17.2% -15.4% 119.6% South Korea 3,725 2,202 4,152 6,223 6,046 Growth Rate % (YoY) 22.9% -40.9% 88.5% 49.9% -2.9% Singapore 223 120 85 126 476 Growth Rate % (YoY) 35.9% -46.1% -29.3% 48.6% 276.8% Taiwan 1,990 5,357 4,731 7,328 8,096 Growth Rate % (YoY) -5.1% 169.3% -11.7% 54.9% 10.5% China 1,843 1,378 2,324 2,741 2,916 Growth Rate % (YoY) 100.4% -25.2% 68.7% 17.9% 6.4% Rest of Asia 2 3 2 2 7 Growth Rate % (YoY) -45.7% 36.8% -38.5% 12.5% 300.0% Netherlands 1 3 2 14 9 Growth Rate % (YoY) -70.0% 116.7% -38.5% 787.5% -35.2% EMEA 632 315 483 135 625 Growth Rate % (YoY) -31.4% -50.2% 53.6% -72.1% 364.0% United States 1,962 1,980 1,657 1,583 1,991 Growth Rate % (YoY) 38.3% 0.9% -16.3% -4.5% 25.8% Total 10,944 11,820 13,979 18,611 21,173 Growth Rate % (YoY) 22.1% 8.0% 18.3% 33.1% 13.8% Click to enlarge

From the table above, Taiwan saw a surge in revenue during 2019 with a growth rate of 169.3%. At the same time, China saw negative growth in 2019 with a decline of 25.2%. But this decline could be attributed to market headwinds as there are other countries such as South Korea (-40.9%), Singapore (-46.1%), and EMEA (-50.2%) that experienced greater declines compared to that China. Beyond that, however, other regions than China had superior average growth from 2018 to 2022 such as Taiwan (55.7%) and South Korea (23.7%) which outpaced the average growth of China (16.9%). Therefore, we believe that ASML could shift revenue to different regions based on its continued growth.

EUV & DUV Revenue Projections

Revenue Projections (EUR mln) 2020 2021 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F EUV Systems Sold 31 42 40 49 60 73 Growth % 35.5% -4.8% 22.5% 22.5% 22.5% EUV Average Pricing 144 150 176 195 216 240 Growth % 3.9% 17.7% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8% EUV Revenue 4,464 6,284 7,045 9,562 12,977 17,612 Growth % 40.8% 12.1% 35.7% 35.7% 35.7% DUV Systems Sold 227 267 305 386 488 617 Growth % 17.6% 14.2% 26.5% 26.5% 26.5% DUV Average Pricing 24 26 25 26 26 27 Growth % 5.9% -1.3% 2.3% 2.3% 2.3% DUV Revenue 5,503 6,855 7,725 9,995 12,932 16,731 Growth % 24.6% 12.7% 29.4% 29.4% 29.4% Click to enlarge

We projected ASML's revenue growth for its EUV and DUV segments through 2025 based on its capacity growth and average pricing growth. We based the system sales on ASML's capacity targets from its investor presentation where it stated it planned to increase EUV capacity to 90 in 2025 from 60 in 2023 (CAGR of 22.5%) as well as increase its DUV capacity from 375 in 2023 to 600 in 2025 (CAGR of 26.5%). We then derived the average pricing growth based on its 3-year average from its annual report by dividing its segment revenues by systems sold per year.

Based on our projections, we see EUV growth (35.7%) superior to DUV (29.4%), which is driven by unit sales growth of 22.5% based on management capacity growth targets in addition to higher ASP growth of 10.8% compared to DUV (2.3%). The reason for the growth rate in systems sold is due to the increased adoption of EUV tools by major foundries and the growth rate for the average selling price can be attributed to ASML being a monopoly in the EUV market.

Overall, we do not believe that ASML's competitiveness will be affected due to the restrictions imposed by the Dutch Government. From the market share chart, we see that ASML has two major competitors, ASML and Nikon. The Japanese government has also imposed restrictions on the exports of lithography materials which we believe affects Nikon but not Canon as it does not produce immersion lithography tools. Adding on to that, ASML has a backlog that continues to exceed its current capacity from its earnings briefing and it has proven that it could shift lost revenues to Taiwan back when the restrictions of EUV sales to China were imposed. All these factors lead us to believe that ASML's competitiveness will not be affected in the short or long term.

Limited Alternatives in China

To determine whether Chinese suppliers could fill the gap left by the new restrictions, we identified the Chinese competitors in lithography and compared their equipment capabilities with ASML to determine whether they could replace ASML following the newly imposed restrictions.

China Lithography Manufacturing

According to Reuters, "SMEE (Shanghai Microelectronics Equipment) is China's only producer of lithography machines used in semiconductor manufacturing". Referring to the company website, it has developed the capability to produce chips with a 90 nm resolution. This is worse compared to the resolution of ASML's best immersion (≤38 nm) and EUV (13 nm) tools. A lower resolution is better as it indicates a lower wavelength was used in manufacturing the chips, leading to smaller microchip features that can be printed onto a chip. More importantly, SMEE does not produce immersion and EUV tools.

Although SMEE ships its lithography systems to Chinese companies (SMIC, Hua Hong, GTA, YMTC), these machines are only "used for the less difficult step of chip packaging (not fabrication), and mostly not for advanced packaging techniques". According to CEST, SMEE's "most sophisticated tool operates at the 90 nm node, about eight generations (16 years) behind the currently leading 5 nm node" which is produced by leading foundries such as TSMC and Samsung.

Chinese Chip Companies Dependence on lithography equipment

On July 2022, it was revealed that SMIC had managed to build chips at the 7nm node, which was beyond its expected process node 14 nm (two generations behind 7nm) and pulled off through 'multi-patterning'. Multiple Patterning is a technique that "enables chipmakers to image IC designs at 20nm and below". SMIC managed to produce the chips, "albeit at limited commercial yields, using older DUV equipment purchased from ASML". Although it was not specified if immersion tools were used, ASML's immersion systems have numerous properties that make multi-patterning a smooth process.

This concurs with an ASML engineer who stated that…

China's semiconductor self-sufficiency drive needs ASML machines, as China itself is unable to make DUV systems. China has no alternative options and the impact would be huge if the country cannot import the equipment - ASML engineer

Thus, Chinese chip companies have been able to continue without EUV lithography machines, but we believe it would be impacted by the new restrictions imposed on immersion machines. A restriction on immersion equipment would be a huge setback for Chinese companies, who are producing...

...at or below the 40-nanometer node - i.e., for the bulk of semiconductor production by value - and particularly at the 28nm and smaller nodes".

In conclusion, we believe the impact of the new restrictions on advanced DUV equipment will impact the domestic Chinese companies greatly as the only lithography supplier does not have the same capability as ASML's advanced DUV systems and are generations behind ASML. Chinese semicon companies have been able to rely on immersion tools of ASML to keep up with the global competition, but the new restrictions will impact their ability to produce advanced chips below 90nm without equipment from ASML. Thus, the domestic Chinese companies would be dependent on SMEE's development of advanced immersion DUV systems post-restrictions, but we believe that it could take decades of up to 16 years to match ASML's technologies and make the most advanced chips up to 5nm. As a result, we believe the Chinese chipmakers would still have to source wafers from other non-Chinese foundries (Samsung, TSMC, UMC, Intel IFS), and failing that, the Chinese consumers but would have no choice but to source chips from non-Chinese chipmakers.

Risk: Strong Growth Prospects in China Could Incentivize Faster Development

300mm fab capacity (million wafers per month) 2021 2025F CAGR Korea 1.6 2.2 8.9% China 1.2 2.1 15.4% Taiwan 1.4 1.9 8.7% Americas 0.5 0.8 13.3% Europe 0.4 0.6 14.3% Southeast Asia 0.3 0.5 10.0% Total 6.3 9.2 10.0% Click to enlarge

Source: SEMI, Khaveen Investments

The table above shows SEMI's forecast of the 300 mm fab capacity by country from 2021 up to 2025. The numbers are obtained by "tracking 67 new 300mm fabs or major additions of new lines expected to start construction from 2022 to 2025". From the table, we can see that China (including both domestic and foreign companies based in China) is growing the fastest with a CAGR of 15.4%, starting in third place in 2021 (1.2 mln wpm) and ending in second place in 2025 (2.1 mln wpm), just behind Korea (2.2 mln wpm). This is a cause for concern as rapid growth in China's fab capacity could result in heavy R&D and Capex spending in lithography systems if they are not able to obtain access to it from companies such as ASML, Canon and Nikon. We believe this could in turn lead to a rise in competition in the lithography market that is dominated by ASML. In addition, we believe the push for self-dependency of lithography tools could see a huge boost given the Chinese government's plan of a $143 bln investment package for its semiconductor industry.

Valuation

We updated the revenue projections with our new forecasts for EUV and DUV, updated its Metrology & Inspection based on a market CAGR of 6.2%, and updated Net Service and Field Option Sales based on a 5-year average. Looking at our valuation of ASML, we forecasted the forward 5-year forward average growth (24%) to be greater than ASML's past 5-year revenue growth of 16.4% based on USD adjusted revenues and 19% based on EUR revenues. This is mainly due to lower growth in 2022 (13.8%) because of supply constraints and also lower growth in 2019 (8%) as its ArFi segment had flattish growth (-2.1%). We forecasted the growth in EUV revenues (35.7% in 2023) to be driven by increased adoption of EUV tools by the biggest foundries based on planned capacity growth at a CAGR of 22.5% and pricing growth of 10.8% per year (3-year average). We also forecasted the ArFi segment growth to increase (29.4% in 2023) driven by higher shipment growth of 26.5% based on management targets and as its ArFi unit sales growth was flat in 2022.

Revenue Segments (EUR mln) 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F EUV 7,045 9,562 12,977 17,612 22,142 25,622 Growth Rate % (YoY) 12.1% 35.7% 35.7% 35.7% 25.7% 15.7% ArFi 5,237 6,775 8,766 11,341 13,539 14,809 Growth Rate % (YoY) 5.6% 29.4% 29.4% 29.4% 19.4% 9.4% ArF dry 624 807 1,044 1,351 1,613 1,764 Growth Rate % (YoY) 44.4% 29.4% 29.4% 29.4% 19.4% 9.4% KrF 1,654 2,140 2,768 3,581 4,276 4,677 Growth Rate % (YoY) 25.2% 29.4% 29.4% 29.4% 19.4% 9.4% I-line 212 274 354 458 547 598 Growth Rate % (YoY) 48.6% 29.4% 29.4% 29.4% 19.4% 9.4% Metrology & Inspection 660 700 744 790 839 891 Growth Rate % (YoY) 28.4% 6.2% 6.2% 6.2% 6.2% 6.2% Net Service and Field Option Sales 5,743 6,798 8,047 9,526 11,276 13,347 Growth Rate % (YoY) 15.8% 18.4% 18.4% 18.4% 18.4% 18.4% Total 21,173 27,056 34,700 44,659 54,230 61,708 Growth Rate % (YoY) 13.8% 27.8% 28.3% 28.7% 21.4% 13.8% Click to enlarge

We continued to value the company with a DCF valuation with a discount rate of 5.4% (company's WACC) and terminal value based on the average EV/EBITDA of top semicon equipment companies of 15.83x), thus our model shows its shares are undervalued by 43%.

Verdict

To summarize, while the restrictions on sales of ArFi tools to China may have some impact on ASML's revenues, we anticipate that this impact will be relatively minor in the long run. China constitutes a small proportion of ASML's revenue compared to South Korea and Taiwan, and ArFi tools are not among the company's highest revenue-generating product segments. In our analysis, we estimated a revenue impact will be around 2.22% as the base case, rising to 3.4% in the bear case where restrictions apply to all customers in China. However, we consider the bear case less likely, as ASML may still be able to supply to foreign companies manufacturing in China as in the case of Samsung and SK Hynix receiving exemptions from the US government previously albeit under various conditions.

Moreover, we expect that ASML's competitiveness is unlikely to be affected and could shift impacted revenues to other regions. On the other hand, Chinese companies may be significantly impacted by the restrictions, as they depend on ASML's advanced DUV systems for chip production, and their domestic supplier lags generations behind ASML. It could take decades for Chinese firms to catch up with ASML's technology and produce advanced chips.

Based on our updated valuation, we have established a significantly higher price target of $951.81 compared to our previous analysis of $508.99 with a stronger growth forecast of 24% over the next five years (12% previously) as we the company's growth outlook supported by its aggressive capacity expansion plans and strong demand from customers from the company's robust order backlog. As a result, we have upgraded our rating to a Strong Buy with a 43% upside.