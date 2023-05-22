Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ASML: Stronger Outlook Despite More China Restrictions

May 22, 2023 2:05 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML)
Khaveen Investments
Summary

  • ASML is still the dominating market leader of lithography systems, more than 8x larger than the second largest player.
  • The company derives 37% of its revenue from DUV systems with 68% of DUV revenues represented by its advanced immersion (ArFi) segment.
  • ASML’s customer demand for DUV continues to exceed capacity by 20% in Q1 2023, and its total company order backlog was 1.8x its 2022 total sales.
  • As such, we expect high revenue growth to sustain for the next few years boosting our outlook for ASML.

ASML headquarters in Silicon Valley. ASML, a Dutch company, is the largest supplier in the world of photo-lithography systems for the semiconductor industry

Michael Vi

We last analyzed ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) in October 2022. Following the recent announcement by the Dutch government on the restrictions for the sale of deep ultraviolet systems (DUV) to companies in China, we reassess ASML's growth outlook. Our goal was

asml revenue breakdown

ASML, Khaveen Investments

asml revenue by region

ASML, Khaveen Investments

duv share

ASML, Canon, Nikon, Khaveen Investments

asml revenue region share

ASML, Khaveen Investments

asml valuation

Khaveen Investments

This article was written by

Khaveen Investments
