Introduction

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) is seeing massive pressure in its stock price. After the company reported earnings, many investors noted that the company did not sell any personal loans during the quarter, which raised a concern regarding future risks. The speculation was that SoFi will be holding unsecured risky personal loans in times when economic growth is expected to continue slowing throughout 2023, which could raise two problems. First, the company will need to continue to rely on deposit inflows. This could be problematic if the general public's fear of smaller banks grows. Second, if massive delinquencies in consumer loans take place due to the economic conditions, SoFi will be exposed to significant risks from unsecured personal loans. However, despite these worries, I remain extremely bullish on SoFi. Although economic conditions will likely worsen, I believe the current fear surrounding the stock is unwarranted as the delinquency rate and unemployment expectations are in line with pre-pandemic times likely keeping the risk exposure manageable. Therefore, given the current cheap valuation, I am upgrading my rating on the company to a strong buy.

Speculation

SoFi's exposure to loans increased in 2023Q1 causing many investors to worry. From 2022Q4 to 2023Q1, loans held for sale increased by about $2.3 billion from $13.5 billion to $15.8 billion. Mr. Jeff Adelson with Morgan Stanley (MS) pointed this out during the earnings call. He said "is there a point at which you feel like you need to start selling your loans again?" after pointing out that the company has "been doubling the loans every quarter year-on-year." Although the management team said that they are absolutely confident in the company's ability to sell these loans at where they're currently marked as all loans have been evaluated by a third-party firm, markets feared that higher loan balances in current precarious economic times could be risky leading to a sell-off in SoFi's stock.

My Views

I believe the current concern surrounding SoFi is largely an opportunity for long-term investors to buy into the company. There are currently no signs of a major risk coming from unsecured lines of credit including personal loans and credit cards. Further, even looking at future economic expectations, I believe the risk levels are manageable, which supports SoFi management's claims of their confidence with the exposure to loans.

First, starting with the deposits. SoFi's deposit inflows have been strong since the company's bank charter in 2022. This strength also continued in 2023 despite worries that followed the fall of some smaller banks including Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic. Going back to the earnings call, the management team said that the "deposits increased by $2.7 billion sequentially" exceeding the "$10 billion in total deposits." Further, "more than 90% of [the] consumer deposits [were] from sticky direct deposit," and "97% of [the] deposits [were] insured." As the chart below shows, the deposit inflows are sustainable and strong enough to continue fueling the company's growth in outstanding loans. Further, I believe this trend will continue to hold for the foreseeable future. Not only did direct deposit accounts increase from 88% to 90% sequentially, but the new members continued growing to 5.656 million total members up 433 thousand sequentially, which could fuel additional future growth. Also, strong deposit growth in times of banking uncertainty, in my opinion, is a testament to the company's strong deposit inflow trends. As such, with strong deposit inflows likely to continue, an increase in the company's loans held for sales will likely be manageable.

[Chart created by author using 2022Q1,2022Q2,2022Q3,2022Q4,2023Q1 ]

Deposit inflows could insulate SoFi only to a certain extent if delinquency rates shoot up to unsustainable levels; however, this is not a likely scenario. Going back to the earnings call, the management team said that the company's "personal loan borrower's weighted average income is $164,000 with a weighted average FICO score of 747." For student loan borrowers, the "weighted average income [was] $173,000 with a weighted average FICO of 769." Experian says that a FICO score of 740 - 799 is "very good," and this level is responsible for about 25% of American consumers. After taking into account that there are about 21% of consumers in an "exceptional" bracket, SoFi's personal loan customers will likely be shielded from minor economic uncertainties as they represent the top 36% of the entire consumer by FICO score. This strong customer base is reflected in SoFi's results. During the earnings call, the management team said that the "90-day personal loan delinquency rate was 38 basis points in Q1 2023," which is a very safe level. And, the company also had a charge-off rate of 2.97%. Overall, despite some investor concerns for SoFi, there are no signs of cracks showing in SoFi's lending business. Consumer deposits, income, and credit scores are all strong.

Then, what about future expectations? The United States Congressional Budget Office estimates the 2023 year-end unemployment rate to rise to 5.1% from the current 3.5%. This comes as the US economy is expected to slow to 0.1% GDP growth in 2023. As such, delinquency rates for SoFi's loans will naturally rise creating a potential risk.

This narrative, while being true, in my opinion, can be slightly misleading. The current expectation from the Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan organization, is that after a slow 2023, the US economy will bounce back in 2024. GDP growth expectation is forecasted to average 2.4% from 2024 to 2027 after a 0.1% growth in 2023. For the unemployment rate, the organization expects unemployment to start declining again in the first half of 2024 gradually to about 4.5% by 2027. This means the current expectation is that the economy will see a planned slowdown by the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, or a mild recession, before returning to more normal conditions. As such, I believe it is unreasonable to speculate that SoFi's outstanding loans will act as a time bomb, especially as SoFi's management team during the earnings call already said that they are expecting lifetime losses on loans to increase to 4.5%, which is a manageable and safe level.

Summary

SoFi's stock has been seeing extreme downward pressure in recent days after the earnings report as investors speculated that an increase in the company's outstanding loans will be dangerous going forward. While this may be true if there is an impending economic collapse, today, the outlook is a slowdown at a manageable level. And, considering that SoFi has strong customer income, credit score, and deposit inflows, I believe the risk to SoFi will be significantly limited. Further, with an expectation for the economy to normalize in 2024, I strongly believe that the current sell-off is unwarranted. Therefore, SoFi stock is a strong buy.