Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TYA: Treasury Futures Fund With A Tracking Issue

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.51K Followers

Summary

  • The Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF is a fixed-income exchange-traded fund.
  • The vehicle aims to track the ICE US Treasury 20+ Year Index performance on a quarterly basis via futures contracts.
  • The fund has underperformed significantly a cash bond fund in the space, namely the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF.
  • TYA exposes a tracking issue upon closer inspection, currently holding the June 10-year future contract.

Screen with rising interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

Thesis

The Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. As per its literature:

The Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF seeks to provide total return, before fees and expenses, that matches

holdings

Holdings (Fund Website)

futures

10Y Treasury Futures (Investing.com)

returns

1-year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

return

2-year Total Return (See)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.51K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.