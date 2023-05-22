Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IHF: Healthcare Dashboard For May

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pharmaceuticals/biotechnology and healthcare providers still have good value scores.
  • Healthcare equipment is the less attractive subsector.
  • Fast facts on IHF, a healthcare providers ETF.
  • 10 stocks cheaper than their peers in May.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Stethoscope and US dollar banknotes on chart or graph paper, Financial, account, statistics and business data medical health concept.

manassanant pamai/iStock via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in healthcare. It may also serve as a top-down analysis of a number of healthcare ETFs like Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (

Value and quality in healthcare

Value and quality in healthcare (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Variations in value and quality

Variations in value and quality (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum in healthcare

Momentum in healthcare (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Focus on IHF

IHF vs XLV, last 10 years

IHF vs XLV, last 10 years (Seeking Alpha)

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) features data-driven strategies in stocks and closed-end funds outperforming their benchmarks since inception. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
14.82K Followers
Data-driven portfolios and risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.