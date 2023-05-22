Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CrowdStrike: Premium Price, But Has The Growth To Back It Up

May 22, 2023 2:46 AM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)
Mountainside Research
Summary

  • CrowdStrike boasts impressive gross and net retention, as well as more than doubling the longstanding software "Rule of 40."
  • The stock comes with a premium valuation compared to the IT sector but looks less overvalued when compared to its direct competitors.
  • CrowdStrike's share price is currently selling at a discount of over 50% from its all-time high.

Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

Investment Thesis

I give CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) a buy rating primarily due to its great retention metrics, doubling software's longstanding "Rule of 40," and the fact that it's currently trading at a significant discount compared to its all-time high.

Company

The history of the cybersecurity industry, highlighting CrowdStrike vs. the legacy players

Cybersecurity Industry History (CrowdStrike April 2023 Investor Presentation)

Graph showing CrowdStrike's gross retention and net retention over time.

CrowdStrike's gross and net retention over time. (April 2023 Investor Presentation)

Chart
Chart
Chart
Chart
I enjoy analyzing businesses in all industries, but particularly software and technology.

