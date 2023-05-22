dusanpetkovic

Brady Keeps It Steady

You can read Brady Corporation’s (NYSE:BRC) strengths and weaknesses in my previous article. In the near term, Brady Corporation’s primary focus will remain on lowering its cost structure and launching new products through continuous R&D spend. Because companies are trying to shorten their supply chain, demand for Brady's IDS (Identification Solutions platform) productivity rises. To assist with automation initiatives, it acquired Code and Nordic ID to improve reshoring in North America and Europe.

But demand slowed down in April as the stock fell throughout its distribution network. The stronger US dollar affected its results adversely, but in Q4 and FY2024, a strengthening Euro can pull the operating margin higher. The company's cash flows improved significantly in 9M 2023. The stock is reasonably valued versus its peers. Investors would be served well if they “hold” the stock for a medium-to-long term.

Analyzing The Strategies

BRC launches new products to accelerate sales growth, including introducing three new printers in Q3 2023 (for the period ending April 30, 2023). With a significant R&D spend, it has a strong pipeline of new products. The company also aims to assist with customers' automation initiatives. Moving in that direction, it acquired Code and Nordic ID to improve reshoring in North America and Europe. It also looks to offset the impact of the inflationary environment by offering customized solutions to its customers. In an environment where inflationary costs remain challenging, it will push for operational efficiencies throughout its global business.

Because BRC changed its operating segment structure from product lines to geographic lines, investors may note that half of its European and Australian business belongs to Identification Solutions (or IDS) business, and the remainder is Workplace Safety. In Q3, Australia witnessed 13% organic sales growth. In Europe, both the IDS and Workplace Safety businesses performed well. Because companies are trying to shorten their supply chain, demand for Brady's IDS productivity solutions products will rise. The company has also increased its website and online advertising spending but reduced spend on the catalog. So, operating profit in the European and Australian businesses increased by 6.5% in Q3. Segment profit as a percentage of sales increased to 15% in Q3 2023 from 13.8% in Q3 2022.

The Recent Trend

The pre-pandemic level input cost, denting BRC's margin over the past several quarters, came down in Q3 2022. Lower shipping rates and moderation of semiconductor costs lowered its cost structure and are expected to reduce further during 2023. But not all costs are decreasing. For example, wage rates and prices for a few commodities are still rising.

On the sales side, many regions saw an upward momentum, except Asia. Southeast Asia, in particular, saw a demand slowdown in the consumer electronics industry. On top of that, sales decelerated in April as stock reduced throughout its distribution network, while some of its geographies and end markets slowed down marginally.

2023 Forecast

After Q3, BRC raised its non-GAAP forecast from $3.40-$3.60 per share to $3.45-$3.60 per share. The revised guidance reflects an implicit exchange rate and continued economic expansion. Despite the lack of global economic stability, organic sales growth outside Asia should fuel growth. As a result, the company expects organic sales to grow by a "mid-single-digit percentage range" in FY2023 compared to a year ago.

Industry Drivers Hang On Balance

In April 2023, the US unemployment rate declined to 3.4%, falling from 3.5% in the previous month. This was one of the lowest rates in the past several decades. The ISM Manufacturing PMI improved (47.1) marginally month-over-month but remained below 50. Economic activity in the manufacturing sector shrank due to higher borrowing costs. Total output and new orders also softened during the month. Compared to March, the new privately-owned housing units fell in April 2023. So, the effects of the current recession are moderately visible.

The Q3 Sales And Margin Drivers

Year-over-year, revenues from BRC's Americas & Asia and Europe & Australia geographic segments remained relatively unchanged in Q3 2023. The organic sales growth grew by 1.9% in Q3, but adverse changes in foreign currency reduced sales by 2.1%. Foreign currency translation affected Europe and Australia more than the other regions. On top of that, it lost revenues by 0.2% following the PremiSys divestiture.

A strengthening dollar would be offset by a stronger euro versus the dollar in Q4. Based on the latest currency rate, the management expects to experience a minimal impact in Q4 and a positive impact in Q1 2024.

Year-over-year, BRC's gross profit margin expanded by 190 basis points in Q1 2023. Pricing escalation and reduced freight charges more than offset the input cost hikes in the quarter. SG&A expense, as a percentage of revenues, also declined by 140 basis points in Q3 2023.

R&D Expenses

BRC typically invests in industrial track and trace platforms. In Q3 2023, its R&D expenditure increased by 5.4% compared to a year ago. Much of the new investment went into developing the newest lines of printers. It also has a pipeline of printers scheduled for launch over the next several quarters.

Dividend And Dividend Yield

Brady's annual dividend is $0.92 per share, with a 1.74% forward dividend yield. Whereas MSA Safety's (MSA) forward dividend yield is 1.30% for a yearly dividend of $1.88.

Cash Flows And Shareholders' Returns

In 9M 2023, BRC's cash flow from operations (or CFO) nearly doubled compared to a year ago to $130 million. Free cash flow (or FCF) increased even more sharply, by 171%, in the past year. Despite revenue remaining unchanged over the past year, working capital improvement led to the rise of the CFO.

The company's debt-to-equity (0.05x) is much lower than its competitors (MSA, RRD, and DOV). Not only did it reduce debt by $26 million in 9M 2023, but it also returned more than $23.3 million in dividends and buybacks. The management plans to deploy the additional FCF to organic investments, dividends, share buybacks, and acquisitions.

Analyst Rating And Relative Valuation

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated BRC a "buy" in the past three months (including "Strong Buy"), while none rated it a "hold." Only one of the analysts rated it a "sell." The consensus target price is $61, suggesting a 15% upside at the current price.

BRC's forward EV/EBITDA multiple expansion compared to its current EV/EBITDA is in contrast to its peers. This typically results in a much lower EV/EBITDA multiple because its EBITDA is expected to fall compared to a rise in EBITDA for its peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (10.3x) is significantly lower than its peers' (MSA, CMPR, and DOV) average (17x). So, the stock appears to be reasonably valued versus its peers.

Why Do I Keep My Call Unchanged?

In the previous article, I was fairly optimistic about BRC because it looked to focus on profitability and acquisitions to strengthen the long-term growth prospect. Improved pricing and organic sales in Asia would lower costs and expand in the medium to long term. I wrote:

inflationary pressures in many cost categories were high. So, the company mitigated it through inventory stocking and price hikes. The inventory stockpiling will lower costs in the medium to long term.

After Q3 2023, some of the advantages faded away. In Southeast Asia, demand slowed down in the consumer electronics industry. Australia and Europe, on the other hand, saw the IDS and Workplace Safety businesses performing well. Although the currency translation hurt the margin in Q3, it will likely have a minimal impact on Q4 and a positive impact in Q1 2024. In my view, the stock should keep its "hold" rating.

What's The Take On BRC?

With a continuous R&D spend, BRC has recently launched new products, including introducing three printers in Q3 to accelerate growth. However, the company's primary focus is to contain the cost hike seen in the previous quarters. The company’s operating profit in the European and Australian businesses increased handsomely in Q3. Its operating profit in the European and Australian businesses has expanded. So, the stock underperformed SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) in the past year.

On the other hand, demand slowed down in the consumer electronics industry in Southeast Asia. Organic sales growth outside of Asia can add to the top line. The company's debt-to-equity is comfortably low. Given the relative valuation multiples, investors can expect the stock to produce higher returns in the medium to long term.