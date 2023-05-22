Sean Anthony Eddy

Investment Summary

After a sharp 15-week consolidation in the equity of National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC), intelligent investors are immediately drawn to the value proposition on offer here. Reiterating a phrase from my last two NRC publications (see: here, and here), the market is still "...reward[ing] bottom-line fundamentals over top-line growth" and I'd add that investors have bought only the highest quality business models as part of the FY'23 broad equity rally.

The investment criteria governing one's equity bucket requires a thoughtful analysis of the future and thinking in first principles. In that vein, NRC presents with quality investment grade characteristics of economic profitability, low capital intensity, whilst throwing off cash to its shareholders over time.

As a reminder, NRC derives the bulk of turnover under a subscription model, including healthcare analytics and governance education services. These usually sit in place for 12 months and can be renewed. The notion of subscription revenue models is extremely stimulating to my investment cortex. For one, income is tied to some form of performance obligation, rather than purely organic factors of demand (volume), price, and supply, adding to the predictability of future cash flows. Secondly, it provides an excellent form of financing to NRC's business, as it receives income as it satisfies obligations under the contract. Net-net, I continue to rate NRC stock as a buy and look to a price target of $54.

Figure 1. – NRC 12-month price performance [weekly bars, log scale]

Data: Updata

Q1 earnings detailed analysis

NRC's investment value is fairly easy to ascertain in my opinion. It is primarily a function of financial performance, deep customer networks, new growth initiatives, and attractive business economics, built up from over 30 years of operations.

Looking to the quarter, top-line revenue of $36.5mm came in ~5% behind the previous year, underlined by $1.4mm snip in U.S. turnover, and c.$600K headwind due to the closure of its Canadian office. More than 65% of the U.S. downside was due to a reduction in recurring revenue in both existing and new customer sales. It pulled this to operating income of $9mm, a 23% YoY decrease driven by the tighter revenue clip. A further breakdown on this:

Total recurring contract value ("TRCV") was flat at c.$147mm and contained a 100bps increase in core solutions TRCV.

Recall, TRCV is quintessential to NRC's growth and provides us insight into the top-line going forward.

It includes all projected revenue under all contracts currently renewable, without any provision for cancellations, etc.

With $147mm in recurring value baked into the top-line going forward, you've already surpassed the company's FY'20 turnover in TRCV alone, assuming no additional growth in contracts or customers.

The talk on TRCV is actually central to explaining how NRC satisfies a quality investment criteria. A few things to keep in mind when valuing any business, 1) the firm is simply a conduit between the investors and the capital/assets in the business, 2) the value of any asset to an investor is the NPV of the cash it can produce (including company capital), and 3) a company creates value for shareholders when the return on its (the investors) capital exceeds the market's return. How this relates to NRC:

1. Capital is valuable in NRC's hands

Figure 2 and Figure 3 show NRC's gross capital productivity and the operating cash flow its assets are producing over time. First, the gross profitability is measured as the rolling TTM gross profit scaled by the firm's total assets each quarter, going back to 2020. This illustrates the dollar amount in gross produced by each $1 in operating capital and shows how well a firm makes money. As shown:

The asset base produces ~$0.65–$0.75 on the dollar in gross profit on a sequential basis (rolling TTM). This figure has gradually curled up off 2021 lows, such that, despite a pullback in 2021–2022 gross and operating profit, on a productivity/profitability front, the gross capital productivity increased to 72.4% in FY'22 from 60.7% the year prior. The balance sheet has tightened up as well, lower asset density with $74mm in equity holding up $134mm in total assets.

The rate of cash flow conversion on this gross income is further evidence of NRC's high-quality business economics in my view. Looking at Figure 3, it shows the degree of operating cash flow backing revenues is remarkably high at 24% in the TTM, reaching high as 37% over the testing period. Here, the trailing OCF is taken as a function of TTM sales each quarter to form a rolling series. Combine this with the TRCV, then you've got high-quality revenues that are feeding cash down to where it matters – either in investors' hands and/or reinvested back into the business.

Figure 2.

Data: Author, NRC 10-Ks

Figure 3.

Data: Author, NRC 10-Ks

An informed analysis of NRC's capital allocation decisions illustrates the above points to a second magnitude. In the quarter, capital budgeting saw value spread across growth investments, dividends, and buybacks. Specifically:

$3mm in dividends for the quarter, with $2mm in buybacks; ($5mm total capital returned directly to shareholders);

$3.2mm in CapEx toward software and capital works in the Human Understanding ("HUP") segment;

Expected to push another $14.5mm in CapEx towards building renovations this year, to be funded through internal cash flows.

It also made advancements in its HUP portfolio by introducing compliment sharing to its client organizations. It supposedly "makes it easy for organizations to identify and easily convey positive patient feedback to recognize frontline teams in real-time, at scale", according to NRC. It uses natural language processing to match patient comments with encounters so that users can immediately share positive feedback on some interface, such as email or text.

Second, it introduced the MyView program, designed to be integrated with electronic health records ("EHRs"). It summarizes the most important patient info to the benefit of clinicians, to provide a more efficient view of a patient's history/symptoms, etc.

Quantitative analysis of the firm's investing activities reveals tremendous focus on value creation:

From Q1'FY21–Q1 FY'23, the firm reduced total capital at risk by ~$9mm, primarily divesting from its non-core digital solutions. It now has $92mm in capital invested, consistent with the $90mm in capital provided to the business. Management has, therefore, invested all capital provided, so it is now at risk. Absolute post-tax earnings have clamped ~$4mm in the TTM with the smaller capital pool, profitability has not. The return on existing capital remains at c.36%, consistent with the rolling figure for these past 2 years [Figure 4]. Compounding capital at 36% on a rolling basis is evidence of a large competitive advantage in my opinion. This advantage stems from capital intensity/efficiency with invested capital turnover of 1.6x last quarter. This is consistent with earlier findings of a more efficient, more productive capital base.

This, on a 22–26% trailing NOPAT margin. To expect these trends to continue is not unreasonable in my opinion. Moreover, it demonstrates the value of capital in NRC's hands, as mentioned, compounding capital at a 35-36% trailing rate of return.

Figure 4.

Data: Author, NRC 10-Ks

2. Economic Earnings

Analysis shows that capital is valuable in NRC's hands because it has shown it can produce consistently high economic earnings. That is high returns on incremental capital above what is generally available to investors. Firms that do this persistently attract higher market valuations, because they are creating value above the opportunity cost of capital. This is a key investment criterion within any intelligent investor's arsenal.

In that vein (as a conduit to the assets/cash flows the investor has claim over), any investment made by the company is akin to one made by the equity holder.

I'd benchmark this against a 12% hurdle rate (long-term equity market averages) – in other words, your business better be generating a ≥12% return on the capital invested in order to attract a higher market valuation over time. That is, investor capital (provided to the business) is more valuable in a company's hands than your own when it produces above-market returns.

NRC's economic earnings are observed in Figure 5. They are calculated as the spread between the firm's return on existing capital and the hurdle rate (ROIC – 0.12). Shareholders have enjoyed a delicious 23-26% return over the testing period, again, reasonable expectations moving forward. These are tremendously attractive business economics:

The economic profitability (ROIC-hurdle rate) means each $1 in capital NRC puts to work comes back more valuable than if just invested at the hurdle rate (12% in this instance). More importantly, NRC can focus on its strategic growth initiatives without jeopardising the free cash flow it can spin-off to shareholders. Similarly, it can continue throwing off cash to owners without clamping its sustainable growth route.

I am happy committing capital to NRC knowing that my position will be marked against the firm's own economic earnings. If NRC continues investing at >30% ROIC and >20% economic profit, then it is my estimation the market will reward this with higher market valuations over time.

Figure 5.

Data: Author, NRC 10-Ks

Figure 6.

Data: Author, NRC 10-Ks

3. Free cash flow to shareholders, valuation

Investor capital is valuable in NRC's hands as outlined, and the benefit to this is recognized in the cash it can throw off for its investors. Looking back over the past 2 years, the firm has grown owner earnings to highs of $65mm in Q2 FY'22 before thinning out to a $25-$30mm run-rate at the time of writing ( TTM basis). Importantly, across Q2 FY'21-'22, divestitures had a key benefit to FCF.

It spun off $26mm in trailing free cash flows to shareholders in Q1 and with management redeploying cash into growth avenues (namely, the HUP segment), there is scope for this to recycle back through to investors down the line. With the quarterly dividend – that rewarded shareholders with $21mm last year and could do $24-$25mm this year in my opinion – the firm has spun off a cumulative $530mm in cash to shareholders over the last 2 years, not including buybacks ($405mm owner earnings + $124mm dividend).

Figure 7.

Data: Author, NRC 10-Ks

Understanding the market's expectations is integral to observe any potential mispricings to what's baked into the stock price. At the current market valuation of $1.04Bn, at the discount rate of 12%, the market's expectations for NRC are:

An NPV on NRC's future post-tax earnings of $125mm, getting you to the $1.04Bn cap ($125/0.12 = $1,004).

From the TTM NOPAT of $33mm, it appears the market expects 30.5% CAGR of NRC's earnings into FY'28 (($33x1.305^5)/0.12 = $1,004).

That might seem a complete dislocation from reality, however, consider: The profits that NRC generates on the capital it invests are persistently greater than 30%; Productive assets now produce more income with lower capital intensity; The firm's deployment of capital expenditures and investments toward profit growth; Now factor that at 31% ROIC per year $33 NOPAT compounds to $1.04Bn, getting you to the current market cap.

In that vein, the question is, has the market already got NRC priced to perfection, or are there missing expectations?

In my opinion, NRC could get to $42.5mm in post-tax earnings this year if it maintains the 30-35% rolling ROIC. Holding the market's expected 30.5% CAGR in earnings to my estimates, I get to $1.34Bn in market valuation, or $54 per share (28% upside potential at the time of writing). Note, this valuation excludes the dividend benefit as well. This puts me at 31.5x forward earnings vs. 23.5x trailing. This supports a buy rating.

In short

Net-net, I continue to see long-term value in NRC given its attractive business economics and reasonable valuations. The firm is a long-term capital appreciator that satisfies my investment criteria well. I believe the firm is well poised to continue spinning off cash to shareholders in earnings, buybacks, and dividends going forward. That in mind, the culmination of data suggests NRC remains a buy in my playbook, price target of $54 or 31.5x forward EBIT.