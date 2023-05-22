Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FCOM: U.S. Communication Services Offer High Returns

Hedge Insider
Summary

  • While earnings expectations are high for FCOM in terms of growth, I think they are fair as they assume a steady return on equity.
  • Even in a downside scenario, FCOM offers a margin of safety.
  • Should the portfolio maintain its circa 14% forward return on equity, FCOM is likely to outperform.

Introduction

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to U.S. communication services stocks in line with the fund's benchmark, the MSCI USA IMI Communication Services 25/50 Index. The

FCOM ETF Net Fund Flows

FCOM Top 10 Holdings

FCOM ETF IRR Gauge

This article was written by

Hedge Insider
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

