Today, we take a deeper look at a small cybersecurity firm and Busted IPO which recently announced a deal with Alphabet (GOOG) and also trades at just over 50% of projected revenues. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) is a Baltimore, Maryland based provider of SaaS-based external cybersecurity solutions, which expose, disrupt, and respond to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. It is the category leader with 2,100 clients, of which over 1,200 are service subscribers. ZeroFox was formed in 2013 as Riskive and went public in August 2022, when it merged into special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) L&F Acquisition Corp. and ID Experts Holdings (IDX). Its first trade post-merger was transacted at $10 a share. Its stock trades at around $.80 a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $100 million, which does not give effect to the issuance of 9.4 million shares for its pending acquisition of LookingGlass.

December 2022 Company Presentation

The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending January 31st. For the avoidance of doubt, FY23 refers to the twelve-month period ending January 31, 2023.



External Cybersecurity

Typically, cybersecurity has focused on protecting assets owned by an organization, such as laptops, networks, systems, and cloud workloads. With increasingly more corporations offering mobile or web applications and/or employing social media to make customer engagement simpler, more of their digital assets now reside outside their 'internal' corporate firewalls. These digital assets on the public internet are largely unmonitored and unprotected by traditional cybersecurity concerns that focus either internally or at the edge - where computation and data storage are brought to the end user via a distributed architecture. As such, these external assets are vulnerable to attack, evidenced by the 307% surge in account takeover attacks over the past two years.

ZeroFox Capabilities

Enter ZeroFox. Its solutions comprehensively address the entire spectrum of external threats through four strategic platform pillars: Protection, Intelligence, Disruption, and Response.



ZeroFox Protection continuously monitors newly registered domains related to the client's brands to ensure that a bad actor is not impersonating the brand to either draw customers away from the actual brand or cause reputational damage to it. It also monitors dark web chatter to safeguard against the sale of sensitive customer data.

ZeroFox Intelligence detects a broad array of threats across the world wide web and gathers information on would-be adversaries, supported by a dedicated threat intelligence analyst. This unit will be enhanced with the acquisition of LookingGlass, a provider of attack surface intelligence for global threat visibility and cyberattack disruption.

ZeroFox Disruption can: take down a malicious domain; remove offending or sensitive content on social networks, mobile app stores, and other channels on a client's behalf; and block traffic from navigating to malicious locations across the web.

ZeroFox Response provides breach notification to the client and cyber insurers, incident remediation, as well as protection services to compromised individuals. This unit was enhanced through its combination with IDX.

Revenue Disaggregation

The company splits its top line between Subscriptions and Services. Subscriptions provide access to ZeroFox's platform for protection, intelligence, disruption, and response capabilities, as well as credit and identity protection services. This unit generated FY23 revenue of $61.8 million versus $48.3 million in FY22, representing a 28% improvement.

Services revenue is derived from breach response, training, and investigative services, which can be provided on a fixed price or variable price basis. Most of this business comes from an U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) contract from IDX ($82.7 million) and was responsible for FY23 revenue of $113.9 million, representing an 8% improvement over $105.4 million in FY22.

Approximately 90% of ZeroFox's revenue is generated from domestic clients.

Market Opportunity

Based on the company's own internal assessments, it believes the total addressable market for external cybersecurity solutions to be anywhere between $9 billion and $13 billion.

Q4 FY23 Results and Outlook

On March 14th, 2023, the company reported a Q4 FY23 non-GAAP loss from operations of $7.2 million on total revenue of $45.4 million. There are no good comparators and management elected not to break out net income on a non-GAAP basis. A back of the envelope calculation puts Q4 FY23 non-GAAP earnings at a loss of $0.16 a share.

For FY23, the company grew revenue by $22 million to $175.7 million, representing a 14% increase. That said, annual recurring revenue from its platform - essentially all recurring revenue minus its OPM contract - grew 27% to $74.0 million. Adj. gross margin was 41%, which was weighed down by the low-margin OPM contract. Ex-OPM, Subscription Adj. gross margin was 73%.

As for FY24, management expects a non-GAAP loss from operations of $9.55 million on revenue of $185 million (based on range midpoints), reflecting a 5% increase at the top line.

Google Partnership

That forecast was prior to the company announcing a partnership with Google (GOOGL) Cloud to disrupt phishing campaigns, which are on the rise. ZeroFox will leverage its knowhow and AI to uncover phishing domains - which have increased by 75% in the past year - submit malicious URLs through Google Cloud's Web Risk Submission API to warn users and disrupt attacks. News of this partnership sent shares of ZFOX 21% higher to $1.99 on volume of 29 million shares during April 11, 2023. Short on specific economics, ZeroFox's stock has retreated some 60% subsequentially.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

As of January 31, 2023, the company held cash and equivalents of $47.5 million against debt of $173.8 million. ZeroFox burned through $5.3 million of cash from operations in Q4 FY23.

Given its small size and the somewhat haphazard way ZeroFox went public - L&F was beyond its initial 18-month time allotment to get a deal done - it is not surprising that the only Street coverage comes via Stifel and Jeffries, both of whom were agents on the PIPE financing concurrent to the consummation of the August 2022 merger that publicly birthed ZeroFox. Stifel rates shares of ZFOX a buy with a $6 price target and Jeffries rates them a hold with a price target of $3. On average, they expect the company to lose $0.25 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $185.4 million in FY24, followed by a loss of $0.38 a share (non-GAAP) on revenue of $200.9 million, representing 8% growth at the top line. Neither analyst has made commentary since the Google partnership news.

Verdict:

The fact that this SPAC-birthed company was sold at a market cap of $1.1 billion stretches credulity. It had zero visibility towards profitability - unprofitable concerns were already passe when the company went public - and was sold to the public at 6.7 times FY23 revenue. That metric was ~12 times revenue if the low-margin OPM contract is eliminated - with a forecasted growth rate of 5% for FY24 and net debt of ~$100 million. After closing the first trading session post-merger at $14.71 on August 4, 2023 shares of ZFOX were down 74% by September 6th, personifying the absurd valuations that Wall Street banks occasionally can foist on an ignorant market.

Management's belief that it has "the capital required to cross over free cash flow breakeven late next year [YEFY25]" is a bet the market currently isn't and shouldn't take, given its FY24 operating loss forecast. If necessary, any capital raise will obviously be significantly dilutive if the stock continues to trade near $1 a share.

Theoretically, the external cyber threat industry has serious legs and ZeroFox's offerings appear well-received, but it has no moat to prevent internal and edge cybersecurity providers to expand their suite of offerings to include external threats. Factor in the current macro backdrop that will lengthen sales cycles and it is hard to get excited about ZeroFox, even though it is now trading at just over 0.5 times FY24 revenue. Therefore, the prudent play is to stay on the sidelines until there is more certainty that the company can achieve profitability without dilution.

