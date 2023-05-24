Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gladstone Land: LANDM Offers A 7.9% Yield To Call

May 24, 2023 11:30 AM ETGladstone Land Corporation (LAND), LANDM2 Comments
Summary

  • Gladstone Land is an externally managed REIT focusing on farmland.
  • While I'm not too interested in the common shares, I think the preferred shares offer good value for money.
  • The LANDM preferred shares have a mandatory call date in 2026; the yield to call is 7.9%.
  • Gladstone Land can still elect to not call those preferred shares, but the preferred dividend will then increase to 8% on the principal, or 8.5% based on the current share price.
Beautiful almond garden, rows of almond trees with greend almond fruits in orchard in a kibbutz in Northern Israel, Galilee in spring.

Introduction

I like the risk/reward ratio offered by the preferred shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND). As they rank senior to the common shares, the preferred dividends are safer and although the potential for capital

Share Price Chart

Income Statement

FFO and AFFO Calculation

Balance Sheet

