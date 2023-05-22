Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lundin Gold: Record Margins In Q1, But Higher Costs On Deck

May 22, 2023 5:00 AM ETLundin Gold Inc. (LUG:CA), LUGDF
Taylor Dart
Summary

  • Lundin Gold released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting record quarterly production of ~140,000 ounces of gold, a 15% increase from the year-ago period.
  • This impressive performance resulted in industry-leading unit costs and margins, with all-in-sustaining costs of $728/oz and AISC margins of $1,308/oz, a 12% increase in margins year-over-year.
  • However, Q1 was an abnormally strong quarter for the company, and while AISC margins will remain above $1,000/oz, I would expect margins to normalize relative to Q1 levels.
  • So, with Lundin Gold looking to be close to fully valued at ~1.1x P/NAV as it heads into a weaker quarter from a margin/output standpoint in Q2, I continue to see far more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Underground equipment. Special load vehicle for mines and tunnels.

Elena Bionysheva-Abramova

We're over three-quarters of the way through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and one of the first companies to report its results was Lundin Gold (OTCQX:LUGDF). We previously

Lundin Gold - Tonnes Mine, Tonnes Processed & Head Grade

Lundin Gold - Tonnes Mine, Tonnes Processed & Head Grade (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Lundin Gold - Operating Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, Cash Position

Lundin Gold - Operating Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, Cash Position (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Lundin Gold - Quarterly Production & All-in Sustaining Costs + Forward Cost Trend

Lundin Gold - Quarterly Production & All-in Sustaining Costs + Forward Cost Trend (Company Filings, Author's Chart, Implied Cost Trend From Guidance)

Lundin Gold - All-in Sustaining Costs & AISC Margins

Lundin Gold - All-in Sustaining Costs & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

LUGDF - 6-Month Chart

LUGDF - 6-Month Chart (StockCharts.com)

Taylor Dart
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

