I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of hearing all the political brinksmanship over the debt ceiling debate. While I don’t believe the U.S. government will default on its debt obligations, I’m far more interested in equities of solid companies that pay a far higher yield than the fluctuating I Bond, which currently yields just 4.3%.

This brings me to W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), which as shown below, is now trading just shy of its 52-week low of $67.77. I last covered WPC here back in April, highlighting the benefits of rolling up CPA 18. In this article, I discuss recent business developments and why now may be a great time to layer into this income stock.

WPC Stock (Seeking Alpha)

Why WPC?

W. P. Carey is one of the oldest and largest net lease REITs on the market today, with history spanning 5 decades. What sets WPC apart from peers like Realty Income (O) and NNN REIT (NNN) is its diversified focus that’s more tilted towards the fast-growing industrial segment. As shown below, WPC derives just over half of its annual base rent from the industrial and warehouse segments.

Investor Presentation

Moreover, WPC is ahead of its peer, Realty Income, in its international exposure, with 38% of its gross property value stemming from overseas. Much of this (36%) comes from Europe, where WPC has been able to find properties at attractive cap rates all while getting more favorable financing rates from the bond markets there.

Meanwhile, WPC benefits from supply chain disruptions across Asia over the past couple of years, which has had many manufacturers rethinking their global footprint, with the aim on onshoring their logistics.

This has partly contributed to WPC’s strong occupancy, which currently sits at 99.2%. For reference, WPC’s occupancy has never dipped below 98% over the past 10 years. Plus, occupancy is expected to remain steady, as WPC has well-balanced lease maturities and a long-weighted average lease term of 10.9 years. As shown below, it has just 2.2% of its leases expiring this year, with between 5% to 6% of leases expiring each year thereafter.

Investor Presentation

At the same time, WPC has been well-suited for the inflationary environment that we’re in at present, as 57% of its contractual rent increases are CPI link, with 37% being uncapped CPI and 19% being capped CPI. As shown below, higher inflation has enabled WPC to achieve rising same store ABR (annual base rent) growth, including 4.3% ABR growth during the first quarter. This represents the highest contractual rent growth across the net lease sector.

Investor Presentation

At the same time, WPC is seeing meaningful external growth, as it closed on $743 million worth of acquisitions between January and April of this year, including $178 million during Q1 and $556 million in April. The investments are come with an attractive 7.2% weighted average cap rate, and a weighted average lease term that’s nearly twice that of WPC’s overall portfolio at 21 years.

WPC’s acquisition cap rate is notably higher than that of other players in the net lease space due to WPC’s expertise in sale-leaseback transactions and its ability to tap cheap Euro debt. This includes WPC’s closing of a €500M unsecured term loan at a low 4.3% interest rate. Fellow SA analyst Dane Bowler noted the advantage of WPC’s ingrained sale-leaseback model in a recent article as follows:

Other REITs looking to acquire such properties are not able to buy at 7.2% cap rates as similar properties on the market are listed at cap rates of around 5.5%. Further, it remains difficult to source financing even if one can find an acquisition target. Rather than looking at marketed deals, WPC transacts directly with operators of properties by originating sale-leasebacks. This would be a property that is currently owned by the tenant rather than another landlord. WPC works with the tenant to structure a deal that is mutually agreeable to both parties. The tenant gets an immediate infusion of capital while WPC gets a nice property, a long lease, and a favorable cap rate.

Management believes that this serves as a competitive advantage, noting that very few net lease competitors are able to close transactions of its aforementioned size without having to resort to asset-level debt, which is generally uneconomical and not available in the current environment.

Importantly, WPC maintains a solid investment grade BBB+ credit rating from S&P. It’s also reasonably levered with a net debt to EBITDA of 5.8x, and carries a debt-to-gross assets ratio of just 40%, sitting well below the 50% threshold that’s generally considered safe by analysts in the REIT industry. Lastly, it has plenty of liquidity, at $1.7 billion, to capitalize on near-term opportunities.

Income investors may also like the fact that WPC currently yields 6.2%, which as shown below, sits at one of the highest levels over the past 10 years. While dividend growth has been minimal, I would expect for growth to pick up due to the aforementioned CPI-related increase in rents. The current dividend rate is also well-covered by an 80% AFFO payout ratio, based on the midpoint of management’s AFFO/share guidance of $5.35 for 2023.

YCharts

Lastly, WPC is attractively valued at the current price of $68.73, with a forward P/FFO of 13.2. This is considering the overall quality of the enterprise, and its competitive advantages and balance sheet.

Analysts expect steady 4% annual FFO/share growth in the 2024-2025 timeframe and have an average price target of $84, implying a target forward P/FFO of 16.2. Even at a reasonable P/FFO target of 15, which equates to a $78 share price, WPC could give investors a potential 20% total return over the next 12 months including dividends.

Investor Takeaway

WPC currently offers income-oriented investors a solid yield over 6% and chance to capitalize on its competitive advantages within the net lease sector. This includes WPC's expertise in sale-leaseback transactions and its access to cheaper debt in the European bond market.

Further, WPC stock is attractively valued at present with a reasonably low debt-to-assets ratio and solid liquidity. As such, income investors could be well-served to take a hard look at WPC while it's trading just shy of its 52-week low.