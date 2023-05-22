Kobus Louw

To be clear, this isn't about the Supermarket chain Lifco. That's a different company. This is about the Swedish investment industrial conglomerate Lifco AB (publ) (OTCPK:LFABF), a company with the business idea of investing in above-average companies and holding onto them through periods of growth. Now, this isn't exactly a world-shattering sort of business idea. Plenty of businesses do this.

The difference is that Lifco does it extremely well.

How can I say this, or what do I base it on?

Let me show you why Lifco, at the right price, is a company you should not be waiting on, but definitely buying.

Lifco - An Outperformer

So, as I mentioned, the company is an industrial conglomerate. Some basic facts include over 20B SEK worth of annual revenues, from which the company manages to squeeze gross margins of over 40% which is significantly better than its peers in the segment. The segment in this case is looking at international conglomerates, where it rates above the 75th percentile on a global basis. If you thought that was good, however, we haven't even started looking closely here.

Lifco is a conglomerate that specializes in M&A'ing niche market leaders and outperforming and supporting their growth. The company has acquired over 100 businesses all across the world since 2006, with a specific business focus on areas such as dental and healthcare, but also completely different industrial businesses such as demolition tools, crane and excavator attachments, construction materials, ESG technology, forest as well as service and distribution companies.

The company is not a divestor of its businesses. Lifco investments and holds, with no specific public IRR targets for divesting the company.

What I like about Lifco is that it focuses on exactly the same thing that I focus on when buying businesses on the stock market - profitability. In order to interest Lifco, you need to be a leader or at the very least an outperformer in your segment. This resonates with me on a very high level, because I look for the same thing.

LIFCO IR (LIFCO IR)

So when I say Gross margins in the company are great, let's move on.

Operating margins for this conglomerate come in at 18.7% as of 2022, which is in the upper 85th percentile in the world. In fact, every single profit metric I follow, including net margin, RoE, ROA, ROIC, and profitability historicals has the company at or above the 80-90th percentile.

Top-line 10-year revenue growth is better than 99.80% of all businesses in the sector.

This sort of performance never comes as a fluke - it's the result of capable management, planning, and substantial business experience without taking unnecessary risks. I've been through the company's filings several times. The company's strategies for investing in and maintaining and even improving profitability are nothing earth-shattering. It's a combination of cost control and efficiencies - none of these are strange, but Lifco does them better, combining lower costs with better earnings.

On top of that, Lifco pays 30-50% of net earnings in dividends. This comes, currently to less than a percent in yield - and this is doubtful to materially improve or change going forward.

Lifco is a total RoR play, not an income play. Since 2015, the company has delivered annualized RoR of 30.18%.

Lifco Performance (F.A.S.T Graphs)

Lifco also has the distinction of being the only company I've ever invested in to generate a 1000%+ return as of yet. I sold most of that during the pandemic highs, recognizing the overvaluation at close to 50x P/E normalized. The reason I haven't highlighted this further before is that this was a very limited position. My only wish is that I had bought perhaps a $100k stake in the company - but I didn't, at that time around.

From a high level, the company structure is very appealing. Revenues come from Systems solutions, Tools/Demo, and Dental at the following split.

Lifco segments (GuruFocus)

This is a company I have followed for near-on a decade at this point - and I'm an attendee at their AGMs. I always like what I hear and see (at least so far), and I don't see many fundamental issues with the business. It, of course, lacks a credit rating, but I don't really see that it needs one. If earnings go down, it'll adjust its dividend, no question.

However, the fundamentals are what appeals here. Over 6,500 employees across the world, generating EBIT margins of over 21% after 2022.

LIFCO IR (LIFCO IR)

Businesses, as you can see, are in Europe, Asia, Australia, and NA. The company's targets for its business are very simple and easy to get behind.

LIFCO IR (LIFCO IR)

To make sure that this company doesn't stumble, you really need to look at a few things. First off, we want to see that the company's employed capital, remains at a very high profitability. I want a ROCE of over 20% for Lifco, while Lifco itself targets around 12.5% - which it has handily beaten for over 5 years.

I want the company to continue to acquire and develop leading niche companies. This is a very sound business strategy, and one I like - and the company already does this in segments I like. The company also never sells a company (almost). This is the second strategy I like. Investment businesses I invest in typically don't sell holdings. It's my stance that capable investors and managers can always capitalize on, or monetize invested businesses better than simply sell them off - and Lifco is a good example of this, provided you like total RoR as opposed to income.

LIFCO IR (LIFCO IR)

This also makes Lifco a very attractive partner for the leaders of such companies. Lifco often partners with entrepreneur-lead businesses, and the fact that they're long-term owners allowing the business to stay independent is a big argument for many investors. Lifco is a long-term manager, not a carver and seller, and its strategies are things that anyone wanting to run a qualitative business can get behind in a big way.

LIFCO IR (LIFCO IR)

Are there any good examples of what Lifco has managed with a company that it has acquired, that showcases what it has done to EBIT and growth?

Yes - here are two.

LIFCO IR (LIFCO IR)

Lifco targets high-growth potential businesses and has a superb track record of performing well. What's more, Lifco actually has a majority shareholder in the form of Carl Bennet, who owns almost 70% of the votes in the company. Bennet, aside from owning Lifco, is also the chairman of Getinge AB, and a board member in several high-profile Swedish businesses. He's not only built businesses but managed them for decades.

This perhaps poses the biggest risk to the company, as he's obviously bound to leave behind a bit of a vacuum when he passes, currently at the age of 71 years. I obviously cannot say what the management/ownership plan for Lifco is beyond that I believe they have one, and I have faith in it until I hear otherwise.

Beyond that, I don't see many risks in the company, beyond keeping close eyes on the company's various profitability margins to make sure that things continue to move in the "right" way.

Here is the latest set of M&As for the company in 2023, so far.

LIFCO IR (LIFCO IR)

Let's look at the company's valuation and specifics.

Lifco valuation - expensive, but not as expensive as during COVID-19

A company like Lifco is obviously going to be traded at a premium, with hopefully some volatility on the leg down which allows us to buy the company at what we can consider to be an appealing share price. The last time I bought some Lifco shares was back in 2022 when we saw the share price briefly drop below 150 SEK. Since that time, we're obviously up again, and now the stock is trading at around 241 SEK, meaning it's currently over 35x P/E on an average basis.

The company's double-digit growth rate puts it, to my mind, at a fair-value P/E between 20-30x P/E. I wouldn't want to buy it above 30x P/E, but somewhere in the Mid-twenties is when I start to see some real appeal and potential upside here. Any upside we can currently see in the stock is based more on growth than valuation recovery, and while the company is growth-based stock, there's a bit too much uncertainty baked into the current macro and forecast, with a very front-loaded growth expectation from 2023-2025E.

LIFCO valuation (F.A.S.T graphs)

And even if the company does manage 13% EPS CAGR, at a 32.5x P/E which is the 5-year normalized, that's still no more than a 7.45% annualized, which is too low to really interest me.

Selling Lifco shares is not something I do lightly, even if my position is small. This is a low-debt, high-quality market leader. Other analysts also tend to put the company at a relatively high premium. Current S&P Global analyst targets come to 280 SEK/share, with a "BUY" rating, with a 16.2% upside. That one is more tilted toward accepting a premium though. My own target, even with the growth rates accepted and forecasted comes closer to 230 SEK, and that's at a 2025E EPS of around 8-9 SEK, implying a 24-26x P/E and close to a 1% dividend yield.

Anytime this company really goes down hard, that's a good time to buy unless something fundamental has shifted. The best that can be said about a 240-250 SEK share price/valuation is that it is "fairly valued". And while I can invest in a fairly-valued company, and in a vacuum, this might be one of them, we're currently in a significantly undervalued market that offers opportunities on a very broad basis. Not just one market, but most markets across the world have significant undervaluation to be found - and that is what I invest in.

So while I want more Lifco, I would want it at a price closer to 150, though I can accept anything to 230 - and I'll put my initial PT for the company at around 225 SEK/share. This is somewhat below analyst consensus, but that is where I'm generally comfortable being anyway.

This puts me in the following thesis for Lifco.

Thesis

Lifco is one of the more attractive investment conglomerates in all of Scandinavia. It's extremely well-managed, majority-owned, and safe. The one disadvantage may be the low yield, though this doesn't bother me given the massive growth rates available here aside from that income.

Lifco has been premiumized for years and only dips to acceptable or attractive income levels during very short times. In this market with discounts at every corner, that makes the company a complex investment proposal.

I would give Lifco a price target of 225 SEK/share, and this would be the highest I'd go - and even there, I'd probably look at other potentials in this particular market.

I give Lifco a "HOLD" here.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Because the company does not offer any sort of appeal in valuation or upside as I see it, I see Lifco as a "HOLD" here.

