Filtering The Noise Of Wall Street

Over time, our family portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 Index by filtering the noise on Wall Street and avoiding the risk-heavy high flyers or trading schemes of the moment.

This article addresses the financial services industry's captive influence on Main Street investors and how we can sift through the inherent bias toward achieving alpha.

Lessons in Street Noise Reduction

The economist John Kenneth Galbraith said, "We have two classes of forecasters: Those who don't know, and those who don't know they don't know." [1]

Too many investors believe it is possible to consistently predict trends, catalysts, and macro events. Disguised by sophisticated methodologies, their crystal balls encapsulate forward revenues and earnings projections, and specific future stock prices. Indeed, history shows such practices are the fool's errand.

A tiny percentage of investors are wired with the emotional intelligence to make winning short-term trades — such as 60/40 win-loss rates or similar — more often than most market participants. A few of these gifted traders sell the schemes to a public thirsty for fast money. Nevertheless, science has yet to discover how to transfer the DNA code of successful traders to customers. On its own, the shortsighted strategy underperforms what was promised or hoped.

Despite a significant shortfall in brain wiring, we want it to work for the sake of the financial security of our families. Thus, we keep returning for more quick money ideas, perhaps from a different source blessed with market-timing DNA, although our misaligned intent still needs to be corrected. In fairness, the purveyors are often well-intentioned market whiz kids trying to spread the gospel of what appears as easy money. Yet again and again, we revisit the dry well despite lacking the harness necessary to time the market, reassured by the expectation that another swath of fast money wannabes will join us at the next market fad roll-out party.

The nineteenth-century circus impresario, P. T. Barnum, uncovered this unrelenting human fallacy over 150 years ago. Paraphrased by captivated media from his notorious carnival barking, Barnum implied there's a sucker born every minute. His legendary reference to poor judgment still applies years later, and the stock market is no exception. The good news is that such market-wide irrational behavior creates profitable buying opportunities, if only temporary, providing the potential to outperform the market over time.

Disciplined stock pickers invest valued time in their portfolios instead of languishing it by following the pundits. Leave the daily noise and prognostications to the captivated followers of the small group of DNA-blessed market experts and technicians. Each keeps readers, viewers, or listeners entertained as portfolios implode from inadequate allocations influenced by the daily trading nonsense filling the Wall Street vacuum. Thus, thoughtful investors are wary of the talking heads, including me, as an author, for the sake and safety of their retirement portfolios.

This article is neither about current market conditions nor what I was buying, selling, holding, shorting, or exploiting to outwit the market in the short term, leaving that chatterbox to the financial entertainers. Instead, it is about muting the noise emanating from Wall Street and elsewhere and keeping investing super simple by taking advantage of the time-tested winning strategy of buying slices of companies with high-quality business models when the shares are trading at value prices and then holding each for the long-term as proud shareholders.

The Fast Money Paradigm

Investors generally seek short-term bursts of growth-driven capital gains and forward high-yield dividend income.

The crowd wants instant gratification from the implied promises of promoted trading platforms that, based on historical results, more often underperform the market. But, unfortunately, the paradox reminds us that in the stock market, the crowd is almost always wrong, or average at best, across economic cycles.

Powered by Ivy League degrees and sophisticated software, Wall Street disseminates complex, assumptive financial models of precision earnings estimates and price targets each market day. Unfortunately, many of those projections are no more intuitive than a Magic 8-Ball, or else the financial services elite is accumulating wealth from portfolio performance as much as from fees and bonuses. So, predictably and like clockwork, the herd investors ask, "At what specific price will the stock be trading next week, next year, and in the year 2029?"

My answer: I don't know. However, I do know that investing in common stocks to take advantage of the magic of compounding protected by a wide margin of safety — the subject matter of a future article submission — presents an ideal scenario for portfolio success over a lifetime, in contrast to a single bull market.

Nonetheless, deep-dive research is overrated. So if it's superior at predicting future stock prices, why isn't every investor wealthy from following the stock picks of buy-side fund managers and the price targets of sell-side analysts, each a purveyor of the deep-dive, predictive analysis approach?

Predicting market directions within specific dates and time frames is virtually impossible. Just ask the short-sellers left with their shorts down for the epic bull market decade of 2010 to 2019. The successful forecast of a particular market downturn occurs randomly from a few lucky calls by the pundits, who are then placed on a pedestal by the Wall Street media and guru-of-the-month trading clubs.

Remember, corrections occur at unknown points in time, and thus, anyone who predicts a market drop or pop, in general, gets to be correct.

Hit or Miss?

In a former career, I hosted buy-side hedge and mutual fund managers and sell-side analysts at a publicly traded company where I worked as an executive.

I enjoyed the experience and had great respect for the visitors. A few of these professional investors now enjoy celebrity status in financial media. However, I wondered about the value our guests had gained from kicking the tires as my employer cultivated everything shared during the visits. Nonetheless, the outings seemed like an intuitive experience for the fund managers and analysts.

Nonetheless, the resulting investments or calls on the company's stock were often wrong. The message from this enlightening experience is for Main Street investors to mute the Wall Street quant analysts, traders, and high-profile money managers focused on sophisticated activities intended to generate fees via short-term gains for institutional and accredited clients and their wanting followers.

Wall Street lives and dies by its quarterly earnings releases and the fanfare preceding and following each report. However, forecasting future stock prices, market movements, revenue growth, or earnings per share with consistent accuracy is arbitrary, even from senior company management.

I never attempt to predict in detail what will happen with the stock market or any particular business. Instead, I screen, research, and monitor quality businesses for mispriced value. I aim to inspire readers to join in the quest for similar investing nirvana. Achieve alpha by studying and learning in the short term while saving and investing for the long term.

The lessons guide us to own slices of excellent companies instead of trading speculative securitized instruments. Ultimately, we attempt to answer why and how putting quality before speculation is the more profitable approach to retail-level investing.

No Extra Points for Sophisticated Research

There are no extra points for complex or deep-dive research other than perhaps bonus-generating fees produced by the Wall Street professionals' dutiful exercise in intellectual prowess.

Skeptical individual investors on Main Street ask, "What about portfolio performance from the investment thesis?" In other words, if the complicated sell-side and buy-side research produced consistent market-beating outcomes, don't we become wealthy by following the published investment calls?

Based on the historical results, the answer is more no than yes. The Wall Street machine has convinced the masses that sophisticated approaches to research are the best paths to making money from investing. As it turns out, the fees collected as a derivative of the analysis generate a significant share of the profits by an institutional advisor or content provider.

I challenge readers to listen to quarterly earnings conference calls, dismissing the numbers-crunching or forecasts as the crystal ball-wielding prognosticators release plenty of bold predictions, pre- and post-call in the simultaneous releases. Instead, listen closely to how senior management delivered the reported earnings rather than what the team guides in the customary act of gaming analysts' estimates.

As a result, we obtain better reads of senior management's confidence and conviction, or lack thereof, by taking note of the intuitive context of the call instead of the squawking content of the results and the guidance.

Limited Capital but Lower Costs and Less Risk

Despite limited capital, individual investors on Main Street have the potential to achieve superior long-term percentage returns with lower costs and less risk than the power brokers working on Wall Street.

To be sure, Wall Street outperforms Main Street in overall investment-related income because its knack for punishing clients with enormous churns of fees and commissions. But, as contrarians of the Wall Street way, the mantra of Main Street everyday value investors is the absolute return of both capital gains and dividends with minimal fees and commissions.

Everything we tend to avoid is what the crowd seeks, as influenced by the Wall Street fee-generating propaganda machine. Yet, our family portfolio of common stocks and ETF hedges has outperformed the S&P 500 for 14 years as of the market close on Friday, May 19, 2023, by implementing the investment principles and strategies of bottom-up, quality-driven value investing. It became my primary motivation for submitting Seeking Alpha articles and launching a service for Investing Groups. Share what has worked for our family's portfolio for close to a decade and a half, following years of trial and error in top-down speculative growth investing.

Counteracting the overall failure of Wall Street to its Main Street constituents, my articles are about building and maintaining low-cost, less-risk, common stock portfolios with market-beating potential over an extended holding period, regardless of the level of available capital. Do-it-yourself investors committed to managing a portfolio without the exclusive use of a professional investment advisor or high-cost investment service and, with more self-directed means such as online discount brokers, investment newsletter publishers or podcasters, and low-cost subscription services, are encouraged to embrace the strategy of quality-driven value investing as one of those resources.

For the benefit of our portfolios, we must have the courage and conviction to filter the noise of Wall Street.

