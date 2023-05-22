Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Yalla Tilts To Gaming Sector With Emphasis On Maintaining Profits

May 22, 2023 5:00 AM ETYalla Group Limited (YALA)
Summary

  • Yalla Group’s net margin improved to 27.1% in the first quarter, as it followed a strategy of maintaining low-debt and operating profitably.
  • The company launched its first hard-core game, the self-developed ‘Age of Legends,’ as its share of revenues from gaming climbs.
  • The company’s big increase in tech and product development spending is perhaps its most important story right now, as Yalla positions gaming as its main new growth driver.

Anonymous People Avatars In Virtual Space

imaginima

At a time when the global tech sector has rallied after a terrible 2022, the MENA-based social networking and gaming company Yalla Group Ltd. (NYSE:YALA) is on a bit of cruise control, including in terms of its share

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.58K Followers
