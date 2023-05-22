JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Universal Music Group (OTCPK:UMGNF) (OTCPK:UNVGY) is the world's largest record label. In my opinion, the company is currently trading at an attractive price of €18 or $20 considering its strong market position, high demand for its products, and world-class management team. Due to UMG's strong market positions, they have been able to grow revenue in the low double digits for the past 7 years. The company ranked No. 1 on Billboard's Publishers Quarterly's Hot 100. Management has played a vital role in the growth of the company through key artist signings and innovation. I will explain each of the key drivers of my investment thesis in the sections that follow.

Strong Market Position

UMG has been a leader in the music industry for quite some time now. As you can see from the charts below.

UMG has been able to keep a strong hold on the music industry for a long time, and that didn't happen by coincidence. So why have they been so dominant, and will they continue to do so? I believe that the reason UMG has been a market leader for so long is because of the artists they have, including but not limited to Justine Beiber, Beyonce, Drake, Adele, Taylor Swift, BTS, Selena Gomez, etc. Four of the top five most popular and streamed artists of 2022 are signed to a UMG label. I expect the company to continue its dominance in the music industry for the following reasons: Gen Z and Millennials are the biggest consumers when it comes to music. In the U.S., Gen Z has an 84% music penetration rate, and Millennials have a 79% rate. A study that was done in 2018 suggests that Gen Z spends an average of 105 minutes a day just listening to music, and Millennials spend 90. I know that 2018 was a long time ago, but I can only assume that this number has gone up because revenue from the music industry has grown at a CAGR of 9.9% ever since. So what does this mean? For me, I think the demand for music isn't going anywhere anytime soon because the spanning age of Gen Z is 10-25 years old. Gen Z's favorite music genre is pop, and three of the top pop artists in 2022 are signed to a UMG label. In my opinion, as these generations grow older, they will still be listening to their favorite artists, which provides the company with recurring revenue. Just as people today listen to music, future generations will do the same. Looking at UMG's roster, they have some of the best and most well-known artists in the world. This has given the company a strong hold over the industry, and personally I think it will continue to do so. So I believe that with a continued strong market position and key artist signings, UMG should be able to generate high single-digit revenue and earnings growth in the near future, and the stock will benefit from that.

Demand

People have been listening to music since the dawn of time, and I do not expect that to change. The more people listen to music, whether through a subscription or ad-based platform, the more fees UMG can charge.

As you can see from the chart above, annual subscribers are increasing year after year, reaching an all-time high of 616 million in 2022. The demand for music has been increasing for years, and I expect it to keep doing so for two reasons. The first one is that music is one of the cheapest forms of entertainment. The average music subscription costs $10.00 a month. Some can even listen to music for free through ad-supported services like YouTube or Spotify. Every time a song is played whose artist is signed to a UMG label, whether it's subscription-based or ad-supported, UMG gets a fee (music publishers usually earn 50% of the mechanical and residual income from a recorded song). This can also help the company stay afloat during uncertain economic conditions. The second reason is that music has become a must-have in some people's lives, whether they listen to it when they exercise, at parties, trying to fall asleep, or for comfort when they aren't feeling well. The reason I say this is because even as inflation is eating into consumers' pockets, music subscriptions still hit an all-time high in 2022, which means consumers are not ready to give up on listening to their favorite artists just yet. In my opinion, it is safe to say that the demand for music isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The bar graph above is a forecast for digital music revenue. This graph supports my view of the increasing demand for music. My final take on demand is that just like people listen to music now, they will keep listening to it in the future, and I believe that UMG is in the best position to capitalize on the growing demand for music due to its roster of artists.

Management Team

When it comes to the music label business (the label with the best artists wins), management plays a vital role because if they fail to sign talented artists, their competitors can start eating their lunch. UMG has some of the best artists out there. Having been a market leader for so long, UMG attributes a lot of that success to its management team. UMG's management team is top-notch and has deep industry experience. Lucian Charles Grainge (UMG CEO) has been leading the company since 2011. Under his leadership, the company has been able to grow revenue at a CAGR of 8% despite music piracy in the early 2010s. This was possible due to key artist signings and knowing when to innovate. Management is focused on geographical expansion through M&A. This is what the CEO had to say in the Q1 2023 earnings call.

Accelerating the expansion of our geographic reach through a combination of organic investment and opportunistic M&A.

One of the things I like to look at when it comes to management teams is whether management is always improving. Are they always innovating? Personally, I don't like it when a company becomes dominant in its industry and then management decides to sit on their hands because there is nothing more to achieve. In my opinion, that is not a good way to do business because competitors will catch up to you eventually. UMG's management is constantly innovating and advancing to return more money to its shareholders. The CEO had the following to say in the Q1 2023 investor call:

we are laser-focused on advancing. As an organization, we never stand still. We never rest on our laurels.

Risks

There is only one risk that really concerns me when it comes to Universal Music Group.

This should come as no surprise, but I would like to talk about AI. About a month ago, using AI, someone made an AI-generated song by Drake. I personally listened to the song before I knew it was AI made. As I was listening to it, I realized the poor quality of the song and knew it must've been a fake. Although AI is currently giving every business a run for its money, I don't think it can do the same for music. Just like UMG was able to make it through music piracy and come out stronger on the other end, I believe they will do the same with AI. The company has legal contracts in place to protect its artists against infringement of their rights. This is what the CEO had to say about AI in the Q1-23 earnings call.

The recent explosive development in generative AI will, if left unchecked, both increase the flood of unwanted content hosted on platforms and create rights issues with respect to existing copyright law in the US and other countries as well as laws governing trademark, name, and likeness, voice impersonation and the right of publicity. Further, we have provisions in our commercial contracts that provide additional protections. Unlike its predecessors, much of the latest generative AI is trained on copyrighted material, which clearly violates artists' and labels' rights and will put platforms completely at odds with the partnerships with us and our artists and the ones that drive success.

It is clear to me that the company is taking AI seriously and is ready to pursue legal action or end partnerships with platforms that let AI-generated songs thrive on their platforms.

Competition

As seen in the first two graphs, the music industry is dominated by three companies. Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music Group. Only one of UMG's competitors is the publicly traded Warner Music Group (WMG). Below are some financial comparisons between the two companies.

Source: Created by the author using company filings

In terms of revenue, UMG is by far the biggest music label out there. UMG's revenue grew by 21.6% in 2022, and WMG's by 11%. UMG's 3-year revenue growth is 13%, while peers are at 7%. Given that, I think UMG's artist roaster is one of the best, if not the best, out there. It has given them an edge over competitors for years, and I think it will continue to do so.

Valuation

I usually talk about historic P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios when I value a company, but UMG hasn't been public for that long (the company went public in September 2021), so I will only be using the discounted cash flow method. My assumptions are that UMG will grow revenue at a CAGR of 10% for the next 5 years. The reason for that assumption is that the global recorded music revenue has grown at a 10.6% CAGR for the past 5 years, and UMG has been growing at a faster rate than its industry (UMG's revenue grew at a 13% CAGR at the same time period). The Global Music Market is also expected to grow at 11.84% CAGR. Looking at historical data, UMG has grown at a faster pace than the music industry. Still, I chose a 10% compound annual growth rate just to be safe. Using these assumptions, I was able to forecast the company's finances five years into the future. I then discounted the company's free cash flow and terminal value back into the present using a 6.96% discount rate. I arrived at an equity value of €51 billion, or €28.24 ($30.56). This presents a 57% upside from the current price.

All figures below are in (€mm)

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, UMG is a great business that has dominated the music industry for quite some time now. The company is led by a great management team. Demand for music will always be here, and UMG has artists with huge audiences. Those audiences are young (Gen Z), which means they will keep listening to their favorite artists as they get older, which provides the company with high recurring revenue. Very little debt with a 0.23 debt-to-asset ratio. I think now is a good time to invest in the company. Shares are down 15% in one month and trading below the IPO price. I'll leave you with a quote by Warren Buffett. "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.