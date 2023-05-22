Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I am optimistic about SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ:SOFI) market positioning and strategy to become the preferred full-service bank for digitally inclined consumers, particularly those with a higher level of education. I believe that in the digital banking space, SOFI has the potential to emerge as a leading player and even attain a status similar to that of American Express Company (AXP). However, it is important to note that SOFI is currently facing the challenges posed by an unprecedented tightening cycle initiated by the Federal Reserve. This cycle could potentially lead to write-downs on SOFI's loan portfolio. Additionally, due to its exposure to unsecured personal loans and its relatively limited operating history, I anticipate that SOFI will continue to face skepticism similar to what is impacting other consumer credit companies. Hence, I currently assign a hold rating to the stock.

Company Presentation

1Q23 Recap: Strong Loan and Deposit Growth

SoFi posted impressive revenue and EBITDA in Q1 2023, driven primarily by better-than-expected personal loan originations and growth in net interest income. The company expects to achieve GAAP profitability by the fourth quarter of 2023. Although the non-controlling interests for personal loans increased by 60 basis points sequentially to approximately 3%, they remain lower than pre-pandemic levels and the internal annualized loss expectation of around 4.5% set by management. The management also raised its revenue and EBITDA outlook for 2023 (albeit to a lesser extent than the first-quarter beat). I wouldn't read a lot into the modest EBITDA raise, as SoFi has a track record of beating and raising guidance.

Enviable Range of Products

I am optimistic about SoFi's extensive range of products and its strategy to target highly educated, digitally inclined consumers. I believe the company has the potential to emerge as a leading player in the neo/digital bank sector and develop a strong brand reputation similar to American Express. However, there are concerns regarding SoFi's current situation amidst a rare Federal Reserve tightening cycle, which could lead to write-downs in its $15 billion loan portfolio. The market may not fully recognize this risk. Additionally, the company's increasing exposure to unsecured personal loans and limited operating history could contribute to the skepticism surrounding consumer credit companies in general.

Super-App a One-Stop Shop That's Banking's Future

SoFi's ongoing investment in its neo-bank business could pay long-term dividends as the company rolls out new products to bolster its super-app offering. I see an eventual opportunity for a handful of companies to establish ubiquity across next-generation, digital-native banking platforms. As a strong competitor in the super-app race by offering loan, deposit and investment products, SoFi has positioned itself to be one of those showing success. Current financial results reflect an extended investment phase in the neo-bank as losses continue to mount. Bad-debt provisioning that's linked to credit cards is contributing to negative earnings. The management has said that the business can exit 2022 variable-cost positive as it continues to add users, then post a positive contribution to margins by the end of 2023.

Company Presentation

Student Lending Challenged by White House Actions

Student lending was SoFi's original core product offering, but the combination of higher interest rates and uncertainty about the White House's moratorium on student-loan payments represent headwinds that have increasingly been offset by personal-loan growth. The continued pause on loan payments and weaker revenue contribution from student lending could persist at least through June. Lifting the moratorium could unlock pent-up demand as some borrowers can still benefit from refinancing. A push by the White House to discharge student debt in bankruptcy represents a longer-term risk that could weaken demand for SoFi-sourced originations from whole-loan borrowers and securitization investors.

Valuation

2022 was a challenging year for SPACs, fintech companies, and unsecured lenders in general. SOFI stock is down 36% over the past one year, underperforming both the S&P 500 and the S&P Consumer Finance, as investors fled relatively unproven AI-lenders and names with anything less than super-prime credits on recession fears. While SOFI was one of the worst-performing names in the consumer finance and fintech space, it fared better than recent IPOs such as Affirm and Upstart.

Valuing SOFI is tricky, considering its diverse and evolving business mix as well as the looming threat of a recession. SOFI trades 4.3x EV to Sales. I primarily compare SOFI to unsecured consumer card issuers (like COF, DFS), AI-driven lending fintechs (AFRM, UPST) and modern card issuer processors (MQ). Using an assumed forward EV/Sales multiple of 4x and a revenue estimate (consensus analysts' estimate) of FY24 $2.4 billion, I have arrived at a price target of $6.5 for the stock.

Conclusion

