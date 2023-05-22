ICOW: International Cash Cow ETF, Cheap Valuation, Some Momentum

Clara Bastian/iStock via Getty Images

I've covered several Pacer cash cow ETFs, which focus on companies with strong free cash flow yields, in the recent past. The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) is one of these, targeting developed markets ex-US.

ICOW, as all other cash cow ETFs, offer investors exposure to cheap stocks with strong FCF yields, and has outperformed for a couple of years. ICOW is a bit cheaper than U.S. cash cow ETFs, has a bit more momentum, and is not as risky as some of the more niche ETFs in this space. ICOW is a solid investment opportunity, and a buy.

ICOW - Quick Overview and Investment Thesis

ICOW is an equity index ETF, tracking the Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 Index. It is a relatively simple index, which includes the 100 companies with the highest FCF yields within the FTSE Developed ex-US Index, a broad-based developed market equity index. Applicable securities must also meet a basic set of inclusion / exclusion criteria. Weights are dependent on FCFs themselves, not yields. Weights are capped at 2.0%, to ensure a modicum of diversification.

A quick summary of the fund's index / security selection:

Largest holdings are as follows:

ICOW's largest holdings include some well-known international large-caps, including several car manufactures like Kia and BMW (BMW), Deutsche Post (DPW) and Shell (SHEL). Inditex (ITX) is the parent company of several well-known Spanish clothing brands, including Zara and Massimo Dutti (big fan of the latter).

ICOW's portfolio has some industry diversification, with exposure to most relevant industries.

ICOW

As is the case for most value or cash-flow funds, ICOW focuses on old-economy, tangible industries like industrials and energy, but is underweight growth and tech. The fund is also massively underweight utilities, as these companies tend to have significant CAPEX, and low FCF yields. ICOW's significant energy investments increase risk, and might make the fund an inappropriate choice for more conservative investors.

ICOW's portfolio is quite cheap, sporting a low 4.6x PE ratio, and a strong 17.2% FCF yield. Both figures are about three times better than those of the FTSE Developed ex-US Index.

ICOW

ICOW's cheap valuation benefits investors in two key ways.

First, cheap valuations could lead to significant capital gains and market-beating returns, contingent on valuations normalizing. Valuations are dependent on many factors, including company fundamentals, broader economic conditions, and investor sentiment. These have started to improve since early 2021, during which ICOW has outperformed, albeit with some volatility.

Second benefit of cheap valuations, is that these are indicative of strong earnings and cash-flows which can, in some circumstances, reduce risk and potential losses. Specifically, ICOW's underlying holdings can easily counter losses from lower share prices with a massive buyback program or dividend hike. These might prove expensive, but these companies have sufficient FCFs to finance these initiatives.

At the same time, ICOW's underlying holdings are cheap enough as to make attractive acquisition targets. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) bought a nice chunk of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) because it was cheap, and maybe they'll buy a chunk of Shell too. Importantly, investors know this is the case, so share prices are unlikely to drop too much.

ICOW's cheap valuation could lead to market-beating returns, and somewhat reduces the magnitude and probability of significant capital losses, both important benefits for shareholders.

Now, long-time readers probably noticed that ICOW's underlying index, portfolio, and benefits are very similar to those of other cash cow ETFs. As an example, the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is quite similar to ICOW, but focusing on U.S. stocks. As I've covered several of these in the past, and owing to their similarities, thought to do a quick write-up on some of the benefits ICOW has relative to its cash cow peers.

ICOW - Peer Analysis

Good Price and Valuation

ICOW's valuation is a bit cheaper than those of its peers, with the fund sporting a below-average PE and PB ratio, while having above-average dividend and FCF yields. Only the Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is cheaper, due to focusing on emerging markets.

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

More broadly, international equities as a whole are cheaper than U.S. equities, and by much more than average.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

So, international equities are cheaper than U.S. equities, and ICOW is cheaper than most other cash cow ETFs, with the exception of ECOW. More aggressive investors might prefer the cheaper, riskier ECOW, others might prefer ICOW's combination of cheapness and only moderate risk.

Energy Allocation

ICOW's energy holdings account for around 20% of its portfolio. Said allocation is somewhat higher than average for a value fund, but much lower than COWZ's 35% allocation.

COWZ focuses much more on energy as U.S. energy companies are focusing on dividends and buybacks over CAPEX, leading to strong FCFs. At the same time, U.S. equities tend to sport premium valuations, which means there are simply fewer non-energy U.S. equities with strong FCF yields. European and Japanese stocks are currently much cheaper than comparable U.S. equities, so there are simply many more cheap, non-energy stocks in these markets for ICOW to invest in.

ICOW's lower energy exposure has helped the fund outperform YTD, during which energy has significantly underperformed.

In my opinion, ICOW's lower energy allocation is a benefit vis a vis COWZ, as it reduces risk and exposure to energy prices.

Some Momentum

Value funds are meant to deliver strong capital gains and returns, due to improved sentiment, fundamentals, and the like. ICOW has done adequately in this point, with the fund outperforming its peers and the S&P 500 more often than not for the past two years or so.

ICOW's performance was driven by a tepid cycle of international outperformance, driven by U.S. tech weakness, and significant, unsustainable valuation gaps between these two markets.

Bear in mind, and as can be seen above, ICOW / international equity outperformance has been somewhat inconsistent, and small in magnitude.

In my opinion, recent international outperformance is sign of improved investor sentiment, which means momentum for further gains. I see ICOW's recent performance as a positive for the fund, but not a terribly impactful one: outperformance has simply been quite meager.

Conclusion

ICOW offers investors exposure to cheap developed market stocks with strong FCF yields. It has outperformed for a couple of years, although inconsistently so. ICOW is a solid investment opportunity, and a buy.