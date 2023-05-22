ICOW: International Cash Cow ETF, Cheap Valuation, Some Momentum
Summary
- Pacer has a set of cash cow ETFs.
- These focus on stocks with strong FCF yields, targeting different markets and equity market segments.
- ICOW targets developed markets, trades at a relatively cheap valuation, and has seen good results for a few years.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »
Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on May 17th.
I've covered several Pacer cash cow ETFs, which focus on companies with strong free cash flow yields, in the recent past. The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) is one of these, targeting developed markets ex-US.
ICOW, as all other cash cow ETFs, offer investors exposure to cheap stocks with strong FCF yields, and has outperformed for a couple of years. ICOW is a bit cheaper than U.S. cash cow ETFs, has a bit more momentum, and is not as risky as some of the more niche ETFs in this space. ICOW is a solid investment opportunity, and a buy.
ICOW - Quick Overview and Investment Thesis
ICOW is an equity index ETF, tracking the Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 Index. It is a relatively simple index, which includes the 100 companies with the highest FCF yields within the FTSE Developed ex-US Index, a broad-based developed market equity index. Applicable securities must also meet a basic set of inclusion / exclusion criteria. Weights are dependent on FCFs themselves, not yields. Weights are capped at 2.0%, to ensure a modicum of diversification.
A quick summary of the fund's index / security selection:
Largest holdings are as follows:
Largest holdings are as follows:
ICOW's largest holdings include some well-known international large-caps, including several car manufactures like Kia and BMW (BMW), Deutsche Post (DPW) and Shell (SHEL). Inditex (ITX) is the parent company of several well-known Spanish clothing brands, including Zara and Massimo Dutti (big fan of the latter).
ICOW's portfolio has some industry diversification, with exposure to most relevant industries.
As is the case for most value or cash-flow funds, ICOW focuses on old-economy, tangible industries like industrials and energy, but is underweight growth and tech. The fund is also massively underweight utilities, as these companies tend to have significant CAPEX, and low FCF yields. ICOW's significant energy investments increase risk, and might make the fund an inappropriate choice for more conservative investors.
ICOW's portfolio is quite cheap, sporting a low 4.6x PE ratio, and a strong 17.2% FCF yield. Both figures are about three times better than those of the FTSE Developed ex-US Index.
ICOW's cheap valuation benefits investors in two key ways.
First, cheap valuations could lead to significant capital gains and market-beating returns, contingent on valuations normalizing. Valuations are dependent on many factors, including company fundamentals, broader economic conditions, and investor sentiment. These have started to improve since early 2021, during which ICOW has outperformed, albeit with some volatility.
Second benefit of cheap valuations, is that these are indicative of strong earnings and cash-flows which can, in some circumstances, reduce risk and potential losses. Specifically, ICOW's underlying holdings can easily counter losses from lower share prices with a massive buyback program or dividend hike. These might prove expensive, but these companies have sufficient FCFs to finance these initiatives.
At the same time, ICOW's underlying holdings are cheap enough as to make attractive acquisition targets. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) bought a nice chunk of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) because it was cheap, and maybe they'll buy a chunk of Shell too. Importantly, investors know this is the case, so share prices are unlikely to drop too much.
ICOW's cheap valuation could lead to market-beating returns, and somewhat reduces the magnitude and probability of significant capital losses, both important benefits for shareholders.
Now, long-time readers probably noticed that ICOW's underlying index, portfolio, and benefits are very similar to those of other cash cow ETFs. As an example, the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is quite similar to ICOW, but focusing on U.S. stocks. As I've covered several of these in the past, and owing to their similarities, thought to do a quick write-up on some of the benefits ICOW has relative to its cash cow peers.
ICOW - Peer Analysis
Good Price and Valuation
ICOW's valuation is a bit cheaper than those of its peers, with the fund sporting a below-average PE and PB ratio, while having above-average dividend and FCF yields. Only the Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is cheaper, due to focusing on emerging markets.
More broadly, international equities as a whole are cheaper than U.S. equities, and by much more than average.
So, international equities are cheaper than U.S. equities, and ICOW is cheaper than most other cash cow ETFs, with the exception of ECOW. More aggressive investors might prefer the cheaper, riskier ECOW, others might prefer ICOW's combination of cheapness and only moderate risk.
Energy Allocation
ICOW's energy holdings account for around 20% of its portfolio. Said allocation is somewhat higher than average for a value fund, but much lower than COWZ's 35% allocation.
COWZ focuses much more on energy as U.S. energy companies are focusing on dividends and buybacks over CAPEX, leading to strong FCFs. At the same time, U.S. equities tend to sport premium valuations, which means there are simply fewer non-energy U.S. equities with strong FCF yields. European and Japanese stocks are currently much cheaper than comparable U.S. equities, so there are simply many more cheap, non-energy stocks in these markets for ICOW to invest in.
ICOW's lower energy exposure has helped the fund outperform YTD, during which energy has significantly underperformed.
In my opinion, ICOW's lower energy allocation is a benefit vis a vis COWZ, as it reduces risk and exposure to energy prices.
Some Momentum
Value funds are meant to deliver strong capital gains and returns, due to improved sentiment, fundamentals, and the like. ICOW has done adequately in this point, with the fund outperforming its peers and the S&P 500 more often than not for the past two years or so.
ICOW's performance was driven by a tepid cycle of international outperformance, driven by U.S. tech weakness, and significant, unsustainable valuation gaps between these two markets.
Bear in mind, and as can be seen above, ICOW / international equity outperformance has been somewhat inconsistent, and small in magnitude.
In my opinion, recent international outperformance is sign of improved investor sentiment, which means momentum for further gains. I see ICOW's recent performance as a positive for the fund, but not a terribly impactful one: outperformance has simply been quite meager.
Conclusion
ICOW offers investors exposure to cheap developed market stocks with strong FCF yields. It has outperformed for a couple of years, although inconsistently so. ICOW is a solid investment opportunity, and a buy.
Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas
At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.
To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!
This article was written by
Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He focuses on dividend, bond, and income funds, with a strong focus on ETFs, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.