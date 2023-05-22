Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dover Looks Attractive At Current Valuations

May 22, 2023 5:53 AM ETDover Corporation (DOV)
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.38K Followers

Summary

  • Dover's growth prospects are attractive.
  • Long-term margin improvement prospects also look good.
  • Valuation is lower than historical average.

Bull and bear market

Kameleon007

Investment Thesis

Dover Corporation's (NYSE:DOV) revenue in the current year is expected to benefit from pricing increase as well as an improved backlog to sales conversion. The company's longer-term outlook also looks good with secular growth trends such as

DOV Segment Sales

DOV Segment Sales (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

DOV Adjusted EBITDA margin

DOV Adjusted EBITDA margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

DOV Consensus EPS estimates

DOV Consensus EPS estimates (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.38K Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Vedang S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.