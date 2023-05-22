ALEAIMAGE/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) are two of the largest tobacco companies in the world with combined revenue of almost $55 billion. Each of them has a substantial dividend currently paying in excess of 8%.

Both companies are also in the top 5 in market value for tobacco companies with Altria being number 2 and British American Tobacco being number 3.

companiesmarketcap.com

Both Altria and British American Tobacco are well-known worldwide businesses and are even better known for the marketing of their products in spite of ever-increasing government regulations. Altria was founded in 2003 after being spun off from Philip Morris (PM) and British American Tobacco was founded in 1896.

Over the last year, both companies' Total Return (including dividends) has been negative with MO down 8% and BTI down 17%. Altria has also outperformed BTI over the last 3 years (51% to 7%), 5 years (17% to -8%), and 10 years (151% to 1%).

Seeking Alpha

Recently, MO bought the rights to market PLOOM HTS (Heated Tobacco Stick) in the US from Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF). MO holds a 75% interest in the venture while JAPAF holds 25%.

MO also sold its US marketing rights to IQOS for $2.7 billion to Philip Morris. It then used that money to buy NJOY Holdings (NJOY) for $2.7 billion. NJOY Holdings has an FDA-approved E-Vapor product.

In this article, we will analyze both companies' history and the potential advantages of each company as an investment for capital gains and dividends over the next year.

Financial metrics

A major part of the decision-making process in selecting stocks and dividend stocks in particular is the company's future viability. How likely are they to have the financial ability to at least keep the current dividend intact and better yet increase it each year going forward?

When we look at the financial metrics comparing the two companies on a TTM (Trailing Twelve Month) basis, several metrics should be noted. The first one is the Price/Sales ratio (Line 3) which shows MO with a ratio of 3.8X higher than BTI's ratio of 2.3X. This could imply that BTI is a better value than MO.

And note that BTI's Revenue (Line 2) is 50% more than Altria's.

Seeking Alpha and author

The Gross Margin % (Line 5) for both companies is large with BTI winning at 82% to 67%. Large margins such as these indicate both companies have the potential to generate huge cash flows and subsequently dividends. But based on GM to Enterprise Value Percentage (Line 9), BTI's margin is much higher than MO's, 23% to 14%. Again, this may indicate that BTI is a better value based on enterprise value.

When it comes to EBITDA (Line 13), MO looks much better with $13 billion vs $15 billion for BTI but on less than 2/3rds the revenue.

Free Cash Flow (Line 15) is also in BTI's favor as is the Price to FCF (Line 16). This implies BTI generates much more cash per dollar of sales than MO does.

And finally, the dividend rate (line 18) shows both companies about the same in the 8% range. We will look at the dividends in more detail later in this article.

When looking at the Financial Metrics in total, Altria looks better on a Debt/EBITDA (Line 14) basis but British American Tobacco looks to be a bit underpriced relative to Altria.

Based on financial metrics, British American Tobacco is the winner.

Wall Street analyst ratings show both are about equally liked, but the quant community seems to lean towards British American Tobacco

Wall Street analysts appear to have relatively strong feelings for both, with Wall Street plus Seeking Alpha analysts combined showing 21 Buys and only 3 Sells. One thing to note is the 14 Holds indicating there is some doubt from analysts about MO.

Seeking Alpha and author

Quant ratings over the last year are different, showing nothing but Hold ratings for MO while BTI has, on occasion, earned a Buy recommendation.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

So quants seem to be basically neutral on both MO and BTI.

Keep in mind that quant ratings have little to do with whether a company is a good dividend stock, especially over the long term.

Dividends and share buybacks

MO has raised its dividend for 53 years in a row making it a Dividend King.

Seeking Alpha

MO has raised its quarterly rate from $.70 to $.96 over 5 years an increase of 34%.

BTI on the other hand has had a very lumpy last 5 years with the dividend bouncing around from year to year.

Seeking Alpha

That puts British American Tobacco's dividend growth at 6% over 5 years.

So, if you're looking for a steady, consistently increasing dividend, Altria is the obvious pick.

Share repurchases add to the stability of the dividend because fewer shares mean more dividends per share even if you pay out the same gross dollar amount.

When it comes to share repurchases, Altria has decreased its share count by about 6% and British American Tobacco has increased its share count by a small amount over 5 years.

Seeking Alpha

The dividend and share repurchase advantage goes very strongly to Altria.

Conclusion

When making decisions about dividend stocks, one of the main considerations has to be how long you plan on holding the stock. Obviously, we know from the dividend paragraph above that MO has increased its dividend for 53 years in a row and that BTI's dividend has been virtually flat over the last 5 years.

Comparing MO and BTI over the last five years on the basis of Total Return (including dividends) shows a significant difference in returns, with MO up 17% while BTI was down 8%, a 25% return difference.

Seeking Alpha

There also appears to be virtually no difference in revenue growth over the 5-year period either with both companies up about 6%.

Seeking Alpha

Another issue for dividend investors when investing in foreign companies is the currency fluctuations affecting the actual dividend you receive.

To demonstrate this, below is a chart showing BTI's dividend in Pounds Sterling and US dollars.

Seeking Alpha and author

Note that even though BTI increased their dividend every year in Pounds, in 2022 your dividend would have decreased by more than 10% in US dollars due to currency fluctuations. Since most of us pay our bills in dollars that could be significant.

Oh yeah, tax laws are different too so be aware of that.

So from the above, Altria has a much better dividend history, has added two new products in the last year, and has a much better debt profile than BTI.

Not to mention MO also owns $10 billion worth of Budweiser stock aka Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) which they could liquidate to continue their 53-year record of dividend increases. And, if need be, I am sure they would.

Based upon all of the above, I rate Altria stock a Buy and BTI stock a Hold.