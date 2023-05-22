Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kinross Gold: Expecting Solid Production In 2023

May 22, 2023 6:49 AM ETKinross Gold Corporation (K:CA), KGC
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • For Kinross Gold's first quarter of 2023, revenues were $929.3 million, with a net income of $90.2 million or $0.07 per share.
  • Kinross Gold equivalent produced 466,022 attributable GEO in 1Q23 compared with 505,748 GEO in 1Q22.
  • I suggest buying KGC between $5.10 and $5 with possible lower support at $4.85.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

mound of gold

bodnarchuk

Part I - Introduction

Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) released its first quarter 2023 results on May 9, 2023.

Note: I have followed KGC quarterly since 2015. This new article is a quarterly update of my article published on

Map

KGC Map Assets Presentation (KGC May Presentation)

Map

KGC Great Bear Project in Ontario (KGC Presentation)

Table

KGC Great Bear Schedule (KGC Presentation)

Table

KGC 2023 Guidance (KGC Presentation)

Map

KGC Stock performance (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

KGC Quarterly Gold Equivalent Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

KGC 1Q22 versus 1Q23 Production per mine (Fun Trading)

Kinross Gold - Gold Equivalent Production per mine

KGC 1Q22 Gold Production per mine (Fun Trading)

The chart below shows that the AISC is now $1,321 per GEO, up sequentially from $1,236 per ounce.
Kinross Gold - AISC per GEO and Gold price realized

KGC AISC per GEO and Gold Price Realized History (Fun Trading)

Chart

KGC Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Chart

KGC Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

KGC Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Table

KGC Debt Profile (KGC Presentation)

KGC technical chart

KGC TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.16K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

As explained in my article, I trade short-term KGC frequently and hold a medium long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.