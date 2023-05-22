Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ford And Tesla, Not Ford Or Tesla

May 22, 2023 7:00 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)TSLA9 Comments
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
Summary

  • The auto manufacturing business is a particularly tough one with high barriers to entry, high capital intensity, and fickle consumers.
  • A difficult industry has become even more complicated by a massive shift to Battery Electric Vehicle. Legacy Auto has varying strategies.
  • Ford has consistently made wise bets that show CEO Jim Farley is a visionary and understands how to stay relevant in future mobility.
  • Of all legacy autos, Ford's product portfolio and balance sheet give it the most realistic prospects of maintaining solvency as it reaches EV goals.
  • Ford's deep connection with its customer base and shrewdness in product and brand is complemented by a deep sales infrastructure.

Ford Recalls 2 Million F-150"s Over Seat Belt Issue That Causes Fire

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

It's easy to look at the landscape of the EV market as a monolith. But we plan to be surgical about where we play and how we win with the right products, the right cost structure, and the right

Jim Farley and Elon Musk Twitter Exchange

Twitter

Game of Chromes: The Next Chapter of Mobility

Wards Auto, Economic Policy Institute

Blue Cruise

Ford Q1 2023 Report

Marketshare

S&P Global Mobility

Image

E-Toro, Callie Cox

Net Income

Seeking Alpha

EV/EBITDA

Seeking Alpha

New segmentation

Ford Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

Levered Free Cashflow Margin

Seeking Alpha

Ford DCF

valueinvesting.io

Seeking Alpha Dividend Summary

Seeking Alpha

Ford Revenue and Expenses Model

ValueInvesting.io

Quant Grades

Seeking Alpha

Model E

Ford Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

