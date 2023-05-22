Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RYE: Energy ETF Nearing An Attractive Level, Offering Dividends And Growth

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
1 Follower

Summary

  • RYE focuses on the energy sector but does so via an equal-weighted portfolio approach.
  • You can’t take the volatility out of the energy sector. However, some patterns are emerging that lead me to conclude that RYE is nearing an attractive price point.
  • I rate RYE a Hold for now. But if a recession prompts a further decline in energy prices, this could get very attractive, very quickly.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome David Sommer Jr as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

Oil pumps and graph

bymuratdeniz

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

LEK's trends to watch on oil and gas.

lke.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

RYEs top 10 holdings EPS

Ycharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
1 Follower
I am an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management.  I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.