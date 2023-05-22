Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Okeanis Eco Tankers: Another Record Quarter

May 22, 2023 8:05 AM ETOkeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (OKENF)
GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
562 Followers

Summary

  • Okeanis Eco Tankers achieved impressive Q1 2023 results, setting new records in terms of revenues, EBITDA, and earnings per share.
  • The disruptions caused by the ban on Russian oil, along with a record low orderbook and upcoming environmental regulations, provide medium- and long-term optimism for crude tanker rates.
  • Okeanis is well-positioned to benefit significantly compared to its competitors due to its young and fuel-efficient fleet, strong management, leverage, and commitment to capital returns.
A tanker ship is underway at sea in the evening, view from the bridge wings

Antony Velikagathu

Introduction

Okeanis Eco Tankers (OTCPK:OKENF) continues to deliver impressive results, as Q1 2023 marked another consecutive record-breaking quarter in terms of revenue, EBITDA, and earnings per share.

I am drawn to Okeanis due to its operational excellence and shareholder-friendly approach. The

This article was written by

GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
562 Followers
Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework. At the moment, laser-focused on the inflation trade and the Great Rotation back to Value: precious metals, commodities, energy & shipping.  "I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OET.OL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.