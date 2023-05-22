Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ConnectOne Bancorp: Beat Up Preferred Shares Yielding 8.7%

May 22, 2023 8:15 AM ETConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB), CNOBP
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.1K Followers

Summary

  • ConnectOne Bancorp has been caught in the regional bank selloff.
  • The bank's preferred shares have also sold off, creating a good income opportunity.
  • A look at the bank's strengths and risks has helped affirm my ownership in the preferred shares.

Old Fashioned Bank Sign

georgeclerk

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) has been caught in the regional bank selloff. As I have done with the other regional banks, I took this opportunity to evaluate the company’s preferred share offering (NASDAQ:CNOBP). At a current

ConnectOne Bancorp Preferred Share Info

QuantumOnline

ConnectOne Bancorp Balance Sheet

SEC 10-Q

ConnectOne Bancorp Financing Cash Flow

SEC 10-Q

ConnectOne Bancorp Income Statement

SEC 10-Q

ConnectOne Bancorp Loan Yields

SEC 10-Q

ConnectOne Bancorp Liquidity

SEC 10-Q

ConnectOne Bancorp Uninsured Deposits

Q1 Earnings Release

ConnectOne Bancorp Financial Ratios

Federal Reserve & CNOB Financials

ConnectOne Bancorp Substandard Loans

SEC 10-Q

ConnectOne Bancorp Past Due Loans

SEC 10-Q

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.1K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNOBP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.