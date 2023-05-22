Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Dollar Consolidates After Powell Sapped Its Mojo

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers

Summary

  • Fed Chair Powell offered a stronger case for a pause in the monetary tightening before the weekend, and this sapped the dollar's mojo.
  • The South Korea won is benefitting from China's decision to ban Micron chips. On the other hand, the high-flying Mexican peso is extending last week's 1.1% decline and is the weakest among EM currencies today with a nearly 0.6% decline.
  • Asia-Pacific equities mostly advanced. Australia and New Zealand were notable exceptions among the large bourses.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 has edged a little higher to extend its gains for the third consecutive session.
  • US futures on the equity indices are a little softer.

Money Pile $100 dollar bills

Kativ

Overview

Federal Reserve Chair Powell offered a stronger case for a pause in the monetary tightening before the weekend, and this sapped the dollar's mojo. The greenback is mostly consolidating through the European morning in quiet turnover. The J.P. Morgan Emerging Market

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.56K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.