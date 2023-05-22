Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ford: All Eyes On Ford+

May 22, 2023 8:10 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)7 Comments
Tradevestor
Summary

  • Ford Motor Company's Ford+ event is likely to focus on the company's EV targets.
  • Can a giant organization built on hierarchy and traditional style turn nimble almost overnight?
  • I believe in Ford's transformation process but part of any good process is to have realistic goals too.

Ford brand logo

Vera Tikhonova

Producing Electric Vehicles safely, profitably, and at scale isn't easy. Throw in an aggressive timeline into the mix and things get more complicated. Just ask Elon Musk. Now, to that mix, add a company that is not too well known for being nimble or fluid

Ford EV 2026

Ford EV 2026 (Cnbc.com)

TSLA EBIT

TSLA EBIT (Macrotrends.net)

Ford Rank

Ford Rank (Cnbc.com)

Tradevestor
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

