Producing Electric Vehicles safely, profitably, and at scale isn't easy. Throw in an aggressive timeline into the mix and things get more complicated. Just ask Elon Musk. Now, to that mix, add a company that is not too well known for being nimble or fluid in its organizational structure nor management style. Then, the ask gets almost impossible. Yet, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is targeting just this as part of its Ford+ campaign, which will be the company's focus in today's event "Delivering Ford+".

What exactly is the Ford+ campaign? Officially, it is that the company wants to become more customer focused, nimble, and drive business segments towards value creation. A "small" part of that equation is the company's aggressive target to achieve a production run-rate (typically a year) of 2 million EVs per year. If you already know the company is about to lose $3 billion this year in its EV business, you'd be thinking this in an aggressive target (to put it mildly). If you think I am being skeptical here, you are absolutely right. I have my reasons as explained below.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) took a good 18 years after its launch to sell a total, again total, of 2 million EVS. Their timeline is given below:

2003: Tesla was born.

2008: Tesla Roadster was launched

2012: Model S was introduced

2015: Model X

2017: Model 3

2020: Model Y

2021: Sold 2 million cars

Granted, Tesla had to navigate almost on its own back in the days and the industry is much more advanced these days. In addition, if there is one thing Ford knows better than most auto manufacturers, it is scale. However, to go from producing about 11,000 EVs in the first quarter of 2023 to an annual production run-rate of 2 million in less than 4 years from now seems ultra aggressive, if not unrealistic, to me.

2. It is not just the 2 million run-rate that seems aggressive but also the company's stated 8% EBIT margin for its EVs. The two charts below highlight how this maybe even harder than reaching the volume target. The first chart below shows Ford's current EV margin (-40%) and its transition plan as it targets to move from -40% to -20% to -15% to -10% to 3% to 8%.

Ford EV 2026 (Cnbc.com)

The second chart below shows Tesla's historical EBIT margin over the years. I maybe a little off here but it appears like Tesla's EBIT first hit the 8% mark just about two years ago in June 2021.

TSLA EBIT (Macrotrends.net)

3. Ford, in its apparent battle against Tesla, should not lose focus of the fact that there are other competitors. In fact, long time rival General Motors (GM) handily overtook Ford by selling almost double the EVs that Ford did in the U.S in the first quarter of 2023. GM occupied the 2nd spot (way) behind Tesla on this list with Ford being placed a distant 5th.

Ford Rank (Cnbc.com)

4. And then there is the big question of market saturation. We know Ford's aggressive targets. General Motors has its own target to overtake Tesla in the coming years. Not to be left behind, the ever so humble Musk has a target of production 20 million EVs/yr by 2030. I believe even if this scale is reached, it is also likely that the profit margin shrinks drastically along the way.

5. Lastly, the elephant in the room in my opinion is Ford's deep-rooted history and organizational structure as a traditional manufacturing company may make it much harder for it to reach this lofty goal than an energetic young company. Granted, the company's recent hiring efforts point to a desire to change its ways but truly successful companies just don't wake up one day and decide they need to be "customer-centered". They are customer-centered by definition, typically led by a ruthless leader at the top.

Conclusion

Overall, I still believe Ford is proceeding in the right direction on its transformation process. However, having unrealistic goals will dampen even the best of progress, for both the company and investors. While Ford may succeed in some of its EV goals, in my opinion, it is hard to see them meeting the goals within the timeframe at the desired margin in their current organizational form. Something's gotta give. I do not have a position at this moment but I do sincerely hope that unrealistic hopes on EV targets don't cloud investors' judgement.