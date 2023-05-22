Tech Looks Toppy, But Breadth Should Improve

allanswart

The S&P 500 is knocking on the ceiling of the 4,200 level for the third time this year, which appears to be the only thing standing between what naysayers call a bear-market rally and a new bull market. Lawmakers are doing their best to stall the breakout with debt ceiling negotiations that apparently took a turn for the worse on Friday afternoon. I don’t spend a lot of time discussing this absurdity, because the debt ceiling will inevitably be raised. The only question mark is how much needless damage is done in the process. I am still expecting common sense to prevail before the end of the month, but any short-term damage to financial markets should be just that — short term. Still, the major market averages put together another week of gains across the board.

Despite the stock market’s resilience, the bearish consensus on Wall Street continues to beat the recession drum over and over, as if to try to influence the actions of businesses and consumers in a way that produces a desired outcome. The problem is that recession risks appear to be receding in the same manner that inflation started to recede last summer. As FactSet notes, the number of S&P 500 companies citing “recession” on their earnings calls peaked with last year’s second-quarter earnings season. That number has fallen for three consecutive quarters. This is a positive rate of change that shows fewer and fewer companies expressing concerns about recession. Considering that they are on the front lines of the economy, they should know better than anyone on Wall Street.

Countless companies focused on operating efficiencies last year to fight inflation, protect profit margins, and prepare for a recession this year that never came. That effort is an important reason why earnings are better than expected, and the economic expansion continues. An overly pessimistic consensus, which still exists today, was also looking for a collapse in earnings expectations, but that has not come to fruition either. In fact, the outlook on a forward 12-month basis is improving.

This is why the S&P 500 has been grinding higher for months and now approaches a bull market run of 20% off its bear market low last October.

Critics of this soon-to-be bull market assert that the narrowing of the rally over the past three months is a sign that it is about to come to an end. It is true that the market-cap weighted S&P 500 has posted solid gains this year due to a handful of the largest technology names, meaningfully outpacing the equal-weighted S&P 500 and Russell 2000 small cap index. I think that is about to change, as breadth improves moving forward, and an overbought tech sector consolidates its gains.

I think recession fears have kept a lid on the domestically-focused small-cap index. Those who were seeking equity exposure have crowded into the perceived safety of the largest technology names on the basis that they are more recession resistant. That may be true, but the issue now is that valuations have become stretched, and the Nasdaq 100 is technically overbought.

As more investors become less concerned about recession in 2023 and see inflation falling closer to the Fed’s target of 2%, I think investment flows will be redirected to names with more of a value orientation that have corrected significantly from their first-quarter highs. The Russell 2000 index was able to regain its 50-day moving average last week, and it should be the tip of the spear as the broad market continues to advance.