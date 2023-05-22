Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carl Zeiss Meditec: This MedTech Play Is Still Too Pricey

May 22, 2023 9:38 AM ETCarl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF), CZMWY
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.05K Followers

Summary

  • Carl Zeiss falls short of expectations in H1, with its bottom line suffering steep declines in the face of several headwinds.
  • While some of the H1 detractors are transitory, the lowered guidance points to structural headwinds as well, particularly on the cost side.
  • With the valuation still lofty relative to the underlying earnings growth potential and country-specific risks in China, I would remain on the sidelines.

Jena, Germany - January 12, 2020: Zeiss headquarters in Jena. Carl Zeiss is a german firm specialized in optical instruments, optics, and lenses of precision.

Andreas Balg/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Coming on the heels of a profit warning last month, German medical technology and device company Carl Zeiss Meditec's (OTCPK:CZMWF) half-year earnings letdown wasn't entirely surprising. Yet again, the culprits were supply chain

Carl Zeiss Meditec Valuation

MarketScreener

Revenue Breakdown

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Revenue Breakdown by Region

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Cash Flow Highlights

Carl Zeiss Meditec

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.05K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.