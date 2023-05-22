Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Floor & Decor: Q1 2023 Results Review - Outperformance Continues

DTF Capital profile picture
DTF Capital
4.11K Followers

Summary

  • Floor & Decor reported the first quarter of falling comparable sales.
  • It also opened only three warehouse stores in Q1'23.
  • However, the hard-flooring retailer outperformed Home Depot and Lowe's in organic sales.
  • Management reiterated store opening targets and FY23 guidance.
  • I continue to find FND attractive.

The man uses hammer or mallet to install the parquet floor

Nazar Rybak/E+ via Getty Images

Floor & Decor’s primer

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) is a hard-flooring warehouse retailer with a 9% market share operating 194 stores across the US. It has a clear capital allocation plan to widen moats and

Sleep Well Investments

FND Organic growth (Sleep Well Investments)

Sleep Well Investments

FND Pro customers (Sleep Well Investments)

FND, Sleep Well Investments

Commercial (FND, Sleep Well Investments)

Valuation, Sleep Well Investments

Sleep Well Investments

FND, Sleep Well Investments

Sleep Well Investments

Sleep Well Investments

Sleep Well Investments

Sleep Well Investments

FND valuation, Sleep Well Investments (Sleep Well Investments)

Sleep Well Investments

FND valuation, Sleep Well Investments (Sleep Well Investments)

This article was written by

DTF Capital profile picture
DTF Capital
4.11K Followers
I run Sleep Well Investments to find time-tested and anti-fragile businesses to help you avoid permanent capital losses - the first rule of investing. All businesses go through a comprehensive review, I call it a ‘sleep well investment’ checklist, to evaluate their (i) business quality, (ii) competitive position and risks, and (iii) valuation. They are given a score and a trigger (buy) price to ensure a high margin of safety.The first few write-ups are: The VAT Group - The Vaccum Valve Monopoly Shimano - The Bike Component Monopoly Floor and Decor - Future Home Improvement Monopoly Subscribe for more sleep-well investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.