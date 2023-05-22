Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia Earnings Preview: I Am Out

May 22, 2023 9:45 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)CSCO, MSFT
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation stock has been on a tear the last 7 months.
  • Would you believe Nvidia stock is almost as overvalued here as the Cisco Systems, Inc. of 2000?
  • I present a few reasons why I sold out my entire position in Nvidia Corporation stock and preview the upcoming earnings.

Semiconductor Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

I wrote this article on Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:NVDA) a while ago, providing 8 reasons why I trimmed my position in NVDA stock. Since then, the stock has gone up a further 21%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index (

NVDA Stock

NVDA Stock (Google Finance)

S&P 500 Top Stocks

S&P 500 Top Stocks (slickcharts.com)

CSCO Multiple

CSCO Multiple (networkworld.com)

NVDA RSI

NVDA RSI (Stockrsi.com)

NVDA Estimates

NVDA Estimates (Yahoo Finance)

Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

