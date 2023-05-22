Courtney Hale/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) is an innovative telemedicine company that's benefitting from a growing demand for remote healthcare access.

The performance of Teladoc's BetterHelp segment is a key driver of the company's overall value proposition, but investors should also consider the rest of the underlying business when evaluating Teladoc's investment potential.

Why Teladoc? Why Now?

Teladoc is a telemedicine company providing remote healthcare services. It enables patients to connect with licensed healthcare professionals, offering medical advice and treatment for non-emergency conditions, with the aim of providing healthcare access for those in underserved areas.

At its core, Teladoc's value proposition lies in its ability to provide convenience through remote consultations.

During Teladoc's Q1 2023 earnings call, we heard an update on Teladoc's direct-to-consumer mental health service, BetterHelp. And indeed, as you can see below, this segment's performance is truly shining.

TDOC Q1 2023

During Q1 2023, BetterHelp was up 21% y/y, meaningfully outpacing the growth in Integrated Care which was up 5% y/y.

And what's particularly insightful is that Teladoc's BetterHelp segment has reached a substantial scale on the back of relatively small numbers of paying users, see below.

TDOC Q1 2023

Furthermore, consider that Teladoc's management stated on the earnings call,

[...] We do expect to see improving margins for BetterHelp as we go through the year sequentially, as we go through the year every quarter.

Essentially, the bull case for Teladoc lies in its BetterHelp segment. The bear case for Teladoc notes that investors are not only investing in BetterHelp but there's the rest of the underlying business too.

Revenue Growth Rates Mature

TDOC revenue growth rates

The graphic above is a reminder that Teladoc's overall business has matured. Even if Teladoc's business is able to grow its revenues at somewhere close to 12% to 14% over the next couple of years, there's no way that its cost structure is aligned with that this level of growth.

Or perhaps a better way to articulate this is to say that if Teladoc were to grow at less than 14% CAGR over the next several years, it should be reporting substantially improved profitability.

With this context in mind, now consider what analysts expect from Teladoc over the next several quarters.

TDOC consensus estimates

As you can see above, analysts are expecting high single-digit growth rates for Teladoc. Even if it so happens, that these estimates are on the low side, the fact remains that Teladoc in the best case is growing at around 10% CAGR.

With that in mind, let's turn our focus to its profitability profile.

Profitability Perplexes

TDOC Q1 2023

The table above highlights one positive and one negative consideration.

The positive aspect is that Teladoc's stock-based compensation is starting to reduce with time.

The negative aspect is that more than 85% of its latest EBITDA is made up of stock-based compensation.

This could lead one to state, that revenues come in and costs go out, what's left is management's take-home package and a small sliver towards depreciation and amortization.

Case in point, for Q1 2023, depreciation and amortization reached close to $70 million.

Now, I ask the challenging question, is Teladoc a healthy and profitable enterprise? Let's analyze its guidance for the year ahead.

TDOC Q1 2023

Even though Teladoc was able to raise the lower end of its EBITDA guidance, the fact remains that the business is still meaningfully GAAP negative.

And further confounding matters, how much can Teladoc cut back on awarding its executives stock-based compensation and still retain top talent at the company?

I don't believe that relying on Teladoc to continue cutting back on stock-based compensation, will lead to improved prospects for Teladoc. The problem with Teladoc is more deep-rooted. The business is simply not self-sufficient.

Let's take a step back. Today, Teladoc's share price is very close to an all-time low. Meanwhile, Teladoc's CEO Jason Gorevic continues to profess Teladoc's prospects. Indeed, here's a quote from the earnings call,

[...] we remain focused on expanding our competitive advantage while creating efficiencies in the business to drive margins and generate value. We’re confident that our strategy and execution will enable us to advance our leadership position, while delivering strong results.

And yet, when all is said and done and we consider how much value and upside there is here, how eager are Teladoc's insiders to buy shares in the open market?

FINVIZ

Since the start of the year, there's not been a single share purchased by insiders.

The Bottom Line

I understand investors' proclivity to attempt to ''buy the dip'' when a share price is trading at close to an all-time low.

But I also believe this is a very high-risk strategy. As a whole, I remain highly skeptical of Teladoc and don't believe this stock offers investors a compelling investment opportunity.